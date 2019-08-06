Mid Argyll Triathlon returns for 2019
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
The Mid Argyll Sprint Triathlon, sponsored by McQueen Brothers of Oban, has been running for nearly two decades.
Last year it was awarded the title of ‘Most Inspirational Event 2018’ by Triathlon Scotland.
Sunday September 29 is the date for this year’s event and although the entry list for individuals is now full, there are still a few team entries available.
A team requires three individuals, male or female, aged 15 to 90. First one to swim 500m, second to cycle 20km and third to run 6.5km. Whether you compete to win or take part for fun, this is a perfect opportunity to experience the challenge of triathlon.