Mid Argyll Art Society prepares for exhibition

Mid Argyll Art Society members are preparing for a busy weekend as they put the finishing touches to this year’s exhibition and sale.

Running from Sunday August 4 to Saturday August 10, the week-long exhibition and sale will take place in Lochgilphead’s Drill Hall and is set to attract art lovers from across Mid Argyll and beyond.

Over the weekend, Mid Argyll Art Society members will receive and register exhibits before putting them on display.

This is an exciting time as the exhibition attracts many talented local amateur artists, supported by some the area’s professional artists.

More than 40 posters promoting the exhibition have been distributed to shops, hotels and information centres in Inveraray, Tarbert, Ardrishaig, Lochgilphead, Tayvallich and Oban.

The exhibition opens its doors on Sunday August 4 from 1.30pm to 5pm and then from Monday to Friday, 10am to 7.30pm. The final day of the exhibition, Saturday August 10, will run from 10am till 2pm.