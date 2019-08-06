Fyne Homes celebrate 40 fyne years
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Social landlord Fyne Homes Limited this week celebrated its 40th year of providing housing across Argyll.
Fyne Homes Limited’s Lochgilphead tenants, committee members and staff welcomed chief executive officer Colin Renfrew on Wednesday as part of anniversay celebrations, which were also held in Dunoon, Rothesay and Campbeltown.
Fyne Homes has come a long way since it was established in 1979. Originally formed as Isle of Bute Housing Association, Fyne Homes Limited has, over the years, grown to provide housing in Bute, Cowal, Mid Argyll and Kintyre managing more than 1,450 properties.
Fyne Homes offer a range of property from rented to shared equity and shared ownership and is responsible for more than 400 properties in Mid Argyll. Fyne Homes housing can be found in Lochgilphead; Ardrishaig; Inveraray; Tarbert; Cairnbaan; Ardfern; Furnace and Minard.