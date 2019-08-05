Kilmartin motocross track fit for off-road racing?

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

The historic Kilmartin racing track has reopened to delighted racers and spectators from all over Argyll, as reported in the July 5 edition of The Argyllshire Advertiser.

The course – home to the only Scottish round of the GP World Motocross Championship in June 1978 – in the shadow of Carnasserie Castle and newly reclaimed from a dense layer of bracken, has lived up to its reputation as a true championship test, catching the eyes of many.

Ardrishaig-born Alan Stewart drove from his home in Aviemore to try out the iconic track.

Bringing his Simmbughini, a framed cart with a powerful V8 Chevy 520bhp engine 4×4, the dive representative travelled to Kilmartin with his wife Fiona.

Alan said: ‘The Kilmartin track is one of the best motocross tracks in UK. The area is a place which could offer a great weekend to spectators and racing teams so we decided to make a weekend of it.’

‘Back in the day, I raced motocross at Scottish championship level. I raced in every Kilmartin event and was a member of the late Robbie Allan’s Mid Argyll Club.’

But far from just enjoying a peaceful weekend in Kilmartin, Alan had an idea.

‘Nowadays, I take part in off-road Safari racing,’ he said: ‘It’s a bit like motocross but with very powerful 4×4 cars. I got permission from the land owners who I knew back in the day to try out the track to see if it could be adapted for a safari off-roading.

‘I set out to measure the track with GPS and try out my own off-road racing car around the track,’ he added. ‘I got the car around okay, but found at the foot of the hills over time the ground was very boggy.

‘The idea was if I put the track forward we would have an official track visit with club event members but, sadly, the track is way too soft in areas for fast off-road racing.’

Alan isn’t stopping in Kilmartin unfortunately and will be moving on to Northern Ireland to an event around the Game of Thrones film set, but he has not given up on his idea.

If you have some land and want to lease it out for two days, contact The Argyllshire Advertiser.

‘It would be good to get a Scottish championship in Argyll,’ added Alan.