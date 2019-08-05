Inveraray Highland Games highland dancing results
Premier Dancing
Inveraray Highland Games Shield: 11 years and under – 1st Eilidh Gammons, Helensburgh.
Anne Mcilroy School Of Dance Shield: 11 years and under – 2nd Katie Anderson, Garelochhead.
The Achaleven Shield: 11 years and under – 3rd Skye Erith, Helensburgh.
James McCorkindale Quaich: 12 years and under 16 – 1st Mollie Mae Aiken, Rothesay.
Christina Cairns School Of Dance Shield: 12 years and under 16 – 2nd Corah MacLeod, Dunoon.
Ella Edgar, MBE, Shield: 12 years and under 16 – 3rd Solana McMurchy, Campbeltown.
Betty Beaton Memorial Trophy: 16 years and over – 1st Catriona Gammons, Helensburgh.
Sinclair School Of Dance Shield: 16 years and over – 2nd Sophie Baker, Islay.
Spiers School Of Dance Trophy: 16 years and over – 3rd Rhiannon Charles, Helensburgh.
Piping
Duke Of Argyll Cup: Best aggregate in Class 1 and 2 – Gregor MacDonald, Oban.
Robert Stewart Memorial Trophy: Runner up in Class 1 and 2 – Ruaraidh Logan, Ardrishaig.
Munro Cup: Best aggregate in Class 3 and 4 – Logie Johnston, Isle of Mull.
Billy Liddell Memorial Trophy (Novice): Winner of Class 6 – Archie Johnston, Isle of Mull.
Peter Macgregor Trophy: Best aggregate in Class 1, 2, 3 and 4 – Logie Johnston, Isle of Mull and Gregor MacDonald, Oban.
Track and Field
Duke Of Argyll Challenge Cup: Best aggregate in events 5-9 – Ben Coates, Kilmore.
Seton Challenge Cup: Event 3 – 16lb Hammer – Stephen King, Inveraray.
Jose McMillan Quaich: Best Athlete (20 years and under) Track and Field – Ben Coates, Kilmore.
Iona, Duchess Of Argyll Shield: 9 years and under – Skye Erith, Helensburgh and Ava Carmichael, Dumbarton.
Ex-Provost W D Semple Cup: 10 years and under 12 years – Aimee McDermott and Eilidh Gammons, Helensburgh.
Inveraray Highland Games Shield: 12years and under 14years – Ruby O’Hagan, Johnstone.
Morton Atkinson Shield: 14 years and under 16 years – Aimee Shannon, Balloch.
Inveraray Highland Games Trophy: 16 years and under 18 years – Louise Barton, Fife.
Inveraray Highland Games Trophy: 18 years and over – Hamish McInnes, Australia and Cerys Jones, Dunfermline.
Convenor’s Trophy: Best Male Dancer – Jake Hind, Paisley.
Visit Scotland Quaich: Best Overseas Dancer – Hamish McInnes, Australia.
Pre-Premier Dancing
Inveraray Highland Games Shield: Beginners 7 years and under – Emma Johnston, Campbeltown.
Inveraray Highland Games Shield: Beginners 8 years – Jessica McCrae, Lochgilphead.
Royal Bank Of Scotland Shield: Beginners 9 years and over – John Winther, Stirling.
Inveraray Highland Games Shield: Novice 9 years and under -Erin Loubser, Mossblown.
Inveraray Highland Games Shield: Novice 10 years – Fiona MacGregor, Canada.
Myra Miller Shield: Novice 11 years and over – Lana van der Heijden, Netherlands.
Providence Capitol Shield: Intermediate 10 years and under – Lucy McMaster, Carluke.
Catherine Stewart Shield: Intermediate 11 years and over – Eilidh Broad, Dumbarton.
Piping
McPhedran Memorial Trophy: Best aggregate in Class 7 and 8 – Gregor MacDonald, Oban.
Clan Arthur Society Quaich: Best aggregate in Class 7, 8 and 9 – Gregor MacDonald, Oban.
Neil Munro Society Quaich: Winner of Class 9 – Luke Kennedy, Strathaven.
Lesley Craig Memorial Kiltpin: Grade B Piobaireachd – John Dew, Glasgow.
Alasdair Chrystal Memorial Trophy: Best Open Piper Senior A Grade – Alisdair Henderson, Edinburgh.
Niall Iain McLean Trophy: Best Open Piper Senior B Grade – John Dew, Glasgow.
Track and Field
Archie Miller Memorial Trophy: Event 4 16lb Hammer – Kyle Randalls, Scotland.
Clan Campbell Society (USA) Rosebowl: Event 5 22lb Hammer: Kyle Randalls, Scotland.
Clan Campbell Whisky Rose Bowl and SHGA Medal: Event 8 Tossing the Caber – Lukasz Wenta, Poland.
Clan Campbell Society Rosebowl: Event 9 56lb Weight over Bar: Vlad Tulachek, Czech Rebublic and Kyle Randalls, Scotland.
Clan Cambell Whisky Heavyweight Championship Trophy: Events 1-7 and 9 Best Aggregate – Vlad Tulachek, Czech Rebublic.
JTS Pert Rosebowl: Event 21 1600 Metres [Mixed] – Angela Bell, Forfar and Andrew Gibson, Bo’Ness.
Clan Campbell Society [Germany] Trophy: Event 23 1600 Metres [Ladies] – Natalie Sharp, Kilbarchan.
Convenor’s Trophy: Event 10 Scottish Backhold Style 11st 7lbs or under – John Duffy Memorial Quaich.
John Gardiner Memorial Trophy: Events 24-27 Best OPEN Cyclist – Paul Anderson, Perth.
Highland dancing: Class 10 – Premier 11 years and under
1st Eilidh Gammons, Helensburgh. 2nd Harry Aiken, Rothesay. 3rd Skye Erith, Helensburgh. 4th Katie Anderson, Garelochhead. 5th Niamh Barr, Dunoon.
Sword dance: 1st Eilidh Gammons, Helensburgh. 2nd Katie Anderson, Garelochhead. 3rd Candice Emmerson, Dunoon. 4th Skye Erith, Helensburgh. 5th Eilidh McTaggart, Rothesay.
Seann Triubhas: 1st Eilidh Gammons, Helensburgh. 2nd Katie Anderson, Garelochhead. 3rd Skye Erith, Helensburgh. 4th Eva Jenkins, Helensburgh. 5th Eilidh McTaggart, Rothesay.
Half hullachan: 1st Eilidh Gammons, Helensburgh. 2nd Katie Anderson, Garelochhead. 3rd Eilidh McTaggart, Rothesay. 4th Harry Aiken, Rothesay. 4th Eva Jenkins, Helensburgh.
Class 11 Premier age 12 years and under 16 years
Highland fling: 1st Isla Flint, Helensburgh. 2nd Solana McMurchy, Campbeltown. 3rd Corah Macleod, Dunoon. 4th Mollie Mae Aiken, Rothesay. 5th Erin Binnie, Campbeltown. 6th Lauren May, Helensburgh.
Sword dance: 1st Lisa McKellar, Campbeltown. 2nd Lauren May, Helensburgh. 3rd Solana McMurchy, Campbeltown. 4th Breagha Mackie, Helensburgh. 5th Eilidh Macauley, Oban. 6th Corah Macleod, Dunoon.
Seann Triubhas: 1st Mollie Mae Aiken, Rothesay. 2nd Eva MacColl, Appin. 3rd Corah Macleod, Dunoon. 4th Lauren May, Helensburgh. 5th Lisa McKellar, Campeltown.
Half hullachan: 1st Mollie Mae Aiken, Rothesay. 2nd Corah Macleod, Dunoon. 3rd Breagha Mackie, Helensburgh. 4th Isla Flint, Helensburgh. 5th Solana McMurchy, Campbeltown.
Class 12 Premier age 16 years and over
Highland fling: 1st Catriona Gammons, Helensburgh. 2nd Linzi Cameron, Campbeltown. 3rd Sophie Ballantyne, Dunoon. 4th Sophie Baker, Islay.
Sword dance: 1st Sophie Baker, Islay. 2nd Catriona Gammons, Helensburgh. 3rd Linzi Cameron, Campbeltown. 4th Katie MacPherson, Helensburgh.
Seann Triubhas: 1st Catriona Gammons, Helensburgh. 2nd Rhiannon Charles, Helensburgh. 3rd Sophie Ballantyne, Dunoon. 4th Sophie Baker, Islay.
Half hullachan: 1st Rhiannon Charles, Helensburgh. 2nd Catriona Gammons, Helensburgh. 3rd Linzi Cameron, Campbeltown. 4th Nicola Macauley, Oban.
Class 13 Premier age 9 years and under
Highland Fling: 1st Ava Carmichael, Dumbarton. 2nd Skye Erith, Helensburgh.
Sword dance: 1st Skye Erith, Helensburgh. 2nd Ava Carmichael, Dumbarton.
Seann Triubhas: 1st Ava Carmichael, Dumbarton. 2nd Skye Erith, Helensburgh.
Half hullachan: 1st Skye Erith, Helensburgh. 2nd Ava Carmichael, Dumbarton.
Class 14 premier 10 years and under 12 years
Highland fling: 1st Aimee McDermott, Maybole. 2nd Eilidh Gammons, Helensburgh. 3rd Renee Johnstone, Erskine. 4th Gabriella Birkmyre, Glasgow. 5th Christine Linden, Erskine. 6th Amy Struthers, Paisley. 7. Anya Downie, East Kilbride.
Sword dance: 1st Eilidh Gammons, Helensburgh. 2nd Aimee McDermott, Maybole. 3rd Renee Johnstone, Erskine. 4th Rachel Reid, Dunoon. 5th Katie Anderson, Garelochhead. 6th Christine Linden, Erskine. 7. Eilidh McTaggart, Rothesay.
Seann triubhas: 1st Aimee McDermott, Maybole. 2nd Eilidh Gammons, Helensburgh. 3rd Amy Struthers, Paisley. 4th Katie Anderson, Garelochhead. 5th Renee Johnstone, Erskine. 6th Georgia Ferguson, Fife. 7. Anya Downie, East Kilbride.
Half hullachan: 1st Aimee McDermott, Maybole. 2nd Eilidh Gammons, Helensburgh. 3rd Amy Struthers, Paisley. 4th Katie Anderson, Garelochhead. 5th Renee Johnstone, Erskine. 6th Georgia Ferguson, Fife. 7. Abby McLeod, Angus.
Class 15 Premier 12 Years and Under 14 Years
Highland fling: 1st Erin Docherty, Alexandria. 2nd Lauren Struthers, Paisley. 3rd Ruby O’Hagan, Johnstone. 4th Lucy Stewart, Lanark. 5th Solana McMurchy, Campbeltown. 6th Lois Hayes, Inchinnan. 7. Corah Macleod, Dunoon. 8. Maya Downie, East Kilbride.
Sword dance: 1st Ruby O’Hagan, Johnstone. 2nd Erin Docherty, Alexandria. 3rd Hollee Carmichael, Dumbarton. 4th Solana McMurchy, Campbeltown. 5th Eva Macoll, Appin. 6th Lois Hayes, Inchinnan. 7. Piper Lauder, Canada. 8. Lily Winther, Stirling.
Seann Triubhas: 1st Ruby O’Hagan, Johnstone. 2nd Lucy Stewart, Lanark. 3rd Isla Watson, Paisley. 4th Hollee Carmichael, Dumbarton. 5th Erin Docherty, Alexandria. 6th Eva Macoll, Appin. 7. Lois Hayes, Inchinnan. 8. Lauren Struthers, Paisley.
Half hullachan: 1st Ruby O’Hagan, Johnstone. 2nd Erin Docherty, Alexandria. 3rd Lauren Struthers, Paisley. 4th Solana McMurchy, Campbeltown. 5th Lois Hayes, Inchinnan. 6 . Erin Docherty, Alexandria. 7. Corah Macleod, Dunoon.
Class 16 Premier 14 years and under 16 years
Highland fling: 1st Robyn McMillan, Forth. 2nd Amy Loughlin, Erskine. 3rd Hannah Bloomfield, Peterhead. 4th Aimee Shannon, Balloch. 5th Iain Stevenson, Coylton. 6th Mary MacColl, Lesmahagow. 7. Isla Flint, Helensburgh. 8. Niamh Burns, Erskine.
Sword dance: 1st Aimee Shannon, Balloch. 2nd Mary MacColl, Lesmahagow. 3rd Breana Mackie, Helensburgh. 4th Hannah Bloomfield, Peterhead. 5th Jodie Cook, Alexandria. 6th Amy Loughlin, Erskine. 7. Isla Flint, Helensburgh. 8. Nina McGregor, Canada.
Seann Triubhas: 1st Aimee Shannon, Balloch. 2nd Mary MacColl, Lesmahagow. 3rd Isla Flint, Helensburgh. 4th Amy Loughlin, Erskine. 5th Lauren Ledgerwood, Alexandria. 6th Jodie Cook, Alexandria. 7. Erin Stafford, Renfrew. 8. Lauren May, Helensburgh.
Half hullachan: 1st Robyn McMillan, Forth. 2nd Aimee Shannon, Balloch. 3rd Lisa McKellar, Campbeltown. 4th Hannah Bloomfield, Peterhead. 5th Amy Loughlin, Erskine. 6th Breana Mackie, Helensburgh. 7. Jodie Cook, Alexandria. 8. Iain Stevenson, Coylton.
Class 17 Premier 16 Years and Under 18 Years
Highland fling: 1st Louise Barton, Fife. 2nd Sophie Baker, Islay. 3rd Jake Hind, Paisley. 4th Catriona Gammons, Helensburgh. 5th Abbie Divers, Houston. 6th Anna Ross, Livingston.
Sword dance: 1st Louise Barton, Fife. 2nd Emily McLauclan, Rosyth. 3rd Catriona Gammons, Helensburgh. 4th Jake Hind, Paisley. 5th Sophie Baker, Islay. 6th Hannah Ledgerwood, Alexandria.
Seann triubhas: 1st Louise Barton, Fife. 2nd Catriona Gammons, Helensburgh. 3rd Emily McLaughlin, Rosyth. 4th Sophie Baker, Islay. 5th Abbie Divers, Houston. 6th Jake Hind, Paisley.
Half hullachan: 1st Louise Barton, Fife. 2nd Emily McLaughlin, Rosyth. 3rd Sophie Baker, Islay. 4th Catriona Gammons, Helensburgh. 5th Jake Hind, Paisley. 6th Anna Ross, Livingston.
Sailor’s hornpipe: 1st Louise Barton, Fife. 2nd Emily McLaughlin, Rosyth. 3rd Enya Price Magennis, Australia. 4th Jake Hind, Paisley. 5th Hannah Ledgerwood, Alexandria.
Class 18 Premier 18 years and over
Highland fling: 1st Hamish McInnes, Australia. 2nd Cerys Jones, Dunfermline. 3rd Rhiannon Charles, Helensburgh. 4th Laura Morris, Hamilton. 5th Nicola Macaulay, Oban.
Sword dance: 1st Cerys Jones, Dunfermline. 2nd Hamish McInnes, Australia. 3rd Laura Morris, Hamilton. 4th Rhiannon Charles, Helensburgh. 5th Nicola Macaulay, Oban.
Seann Triubhas: 1st Cerys Jones, Dunfermline. 2nd Hamish McInnes, Australia. 3rd Laura Morris, Hamilton. 4th Rhiannon Charles, Helensburgh. 5th Nicola Macaulay, Oban.
Half hullachan: 1st Hamish McInnes, Australia. 2nd Cerys Jones, Dunfermline. 3rd Laura Morris, Hamilton. 4th Rhiannon Charles, Helensburgh. 5th Nicola Macaulay, Oban.
Irish jig: 1st Cerys Jones, Dunfermline. 2nd Hamish McInnes, Australia. 3rd Laura Morris, Hamilton.