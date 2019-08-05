Dieters lose pounds for community gain

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A Tarbert diet club is seeing the pounds members are losing off their waistlines transformed into charity cash.

The Dooker’s Diet Club was set up by Tarbert Medical Centre’s Cathanna Smith and Catriona MacNeill at the beginning of January this year and already its members have lost a combined 28.5 stones.

This is a diet club with a difference as there is no diet sheet to follow. Everyone who comes through the doors chooses how they want to lose weight. Whether they join a slimming club, do it online or follow their own healthy eating plan is up to them.

Every Monday night at 6pm slimmers come along to the medical centre to be weighed. Each time they weigh in, they pay £3 which is then distributed, every few weeks, to the village’s most deserving charities and organisations.

Since January, Tarbert Shrimps, the Old Folks Christmas Dinner, the Fireworks Fund and the Seafood Festival have benefited from a share of the £1,495 rasied so far.

The timing of the launch of the group was no accident, coinciding with the end of the festive season when historically lots of us want to lose a bit of weight thanks to the few extra mince pies we may have indulged in.

However, many diets fail in the first few weeks as people lose willpower – which is where the Dooker’s Diet Club comes in, providing support, motivation and a lot of laughs.

Whatever your weight loss journey is, whichever plan it is you’re following, you are welcome to join the group on Monday evenings. What do you have to lose – apart from the weight?