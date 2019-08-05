Announcements – August 2, 2019

MARRIAGES

RALSTON – ARMOUR

At Lorne and Lowland Church, Campbeltown on July 6, 2019, Thomas Neil Cameron, son of John and Anne, Kilkivan to Lorna Currie, elder daughter of Willie and Isy, West Trodigal. A very happy day.

PEARL WEDDING

CROSSAN – MCSPORRAN

At St Blaans Church, Southend on August 5, 1989, by

Rev. R McNidder,

Arthur to Anne.

DEATHS

CALDER – Peacefully on July 23, 2019, after a long illness, Mary Constance, nee Allbright, in her 96th year, dearly loved wife of the late Donald Calder, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Private cremation.

DEAN – Mr David Dean, Pinmore Cottage, Whitehouse, died peacefully aged 84 years, on Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, on Friday July, 19, 2019.

Hugely loved and missed by family and friends.

MCMANUS – Peacefully in Workington, Cumbria, on July 28, 2019, James (Shammys). Beloved husband of Ged, dad of Rennie, Kim and Gemma, son of the late Jack and Mary McManus and brother of Reggie, Niall and the late Maureen.

SCOTT – Peacefully at the North Argyll Home, Oban on July 28, 2019, Mrs. Flora Scott, nee Graham, in her 95th year, formerly of Chalmers Court and Foulis Road, Inveraray. Beloved wife of the late James Scott and much loved mother of Brian, Graham and the late Irene. Adored granny of Iona, Neil and Iain and great granny of Max. Much respected mother in law of Christine and Norrie. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held at Inveraray Parish Church on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 12 noon, thereafter to Glen Shira Cemetery Inveraray. Donations to Alzheimer’s Scotland, Action on Dementia.

THOMSON – Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, with his family by his side, on July 26, 2019, Graham Thomson, in his 78th year, 98 Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Esther Gillies, much loved father of James and Karen, father-in-law of Sheena and Stuart, loving papa of Christopher and Lewis and granda to Ayla. Funeral service in the Highland Parish Church, Campbeltown on Friday August 2, 2019 at 1.00 p.m. thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the District Nurses, Kintyre Locality and the Highland Parish Church.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

HAWTHORN- Margaret,

Zena, Billy and family would like to thank all friends and neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy by way of cards flowers and baking received after the sad loss of their beloved Mum, Gran and Gran-Gran, Cathie. Thanks to all the carers who supported her with kindness and compassion over the past few years, also ambulance staff who always treated her with respect. To the staff at Ward I, Oban Hospital, all the staff at Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital, especially Kirsty, Neil and Rosie for helping us all in the final hours. Thank you to Janette and Laura for weekly visits, and Gail, who became her wee pal helping with appointments and lifts to bingo. Most sincere thanks to Rev. John MacGregor for coming to Tarbert to conduct such a personal and comforting service; to Marjory Kelly for playing selected music; Anne Horn for constant friendship and her rendition at the service. A big thank you to Angela Paterson for her live performance of Mums favourite tune, and also John Hunt for learning new Campbeltown tunes to pipe her on her last journey. Our thanks to Keli (Fyne Flowers) and Morna (Flowers by Morna) for helping us choose and producing such beautiful floral arrangements; to June and staff at Tarbert Hotel for excellent funeral purvey and to Roddy, Fiona and Cammy of Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for professional guidance and personal kindness in arranging funeral. Finally our thanks to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside. The retiral collection for Glenaray Ward was over £1,000.

MCLEAN – Alison, Flora and family would like to thank all family and friends for their support, cards, flowers and gifts received after the sad loss of Charlie. Thanks to all the staff at the Macmillan Ward, Oban Hospital and Campbeltown Hospital, to Rev William Crossan, Michael and Stuart for their comforting services in Campbeltown and Cardross and to T.A. Blair, Funeral Directors for their professional help and support. Finally, many thanks to all who paid their last respects at Campbeltown and Cardross.

IN MEMORIAMS

MCCALLUM – In loving memory of Betty, who passed away August 4, 2018.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

So loved, so missed, so very dear.

– Iain, Peter, Stuart, Lindsay and all the family xx.