Time to get your MOJO working

After deciding all the acts for the MOJO 2019 showcase, MOJO organisers are teaming up with The Argyllshire Advertiser to bring you the inside scoop on the local vocal heroes to be seen at Ardfern in October.



The Blue Moon Travellers come from Oban and are a contemporary acoustic duo comprising of the experienced musicians and songwriting talents of Sheila McWhirter on vocals and Kim Bowers on guitar and vocals.

Started in 2015, the duo encompass a range of flavours in their music, where being involved in a wide variety of genres and line-ups over the years is evident. However, their main roots are of a jazz and folk natures, noting John Martyn, Joni Mitchell and Led Zeppelin as some of their main influences.

Sheila’s powerful and warm vocals go hand in hand with her heartfelt lyrics of love, loss, longing and travelling being put across with real humility. She has been described as one of Scotland’s best secrets in the music world in great appreciation of her talents.

Jim’s slick guitar playing within this partnership is also exceptional. He confidently builds his chords into awe-inspiring rhythms which never stray from their overall momentum and depth that’s so infectious to hear. With this and his backing vocal, Jim really underpins Sheila’s singing with a real zeal into their unique venture in the pioneering world of the original musicians.

Having had successful initial shows in Edinburgh, the Borders and even Malta, they were also one of the acts at the fringe event for Oban Live this summer. Having recently recorded their first album, Into the Blue, they now have momentum.

MOJO organiser Dan Griffiths said: ‘At MOJO we hope to give them a further lift to many more travelling adventures in the future and warmly welcome you to see them in action on our stage soon.’

For further information go to The Blue Moon Travellers Facebook and watch out for more MOJO acts to follow in the coming editions of The Argyllshire Advertiser.

MOJO kicks off October 19 at Craignish Village Hall. Follow @MOJOArgyll on Facebook for regular updates.