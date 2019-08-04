Tayvallich Big Weekend

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Tayvallich was in a party mood last weekend for its annual village gala. The weekend is the main fundraiser to help keep the Village Hall running throughout the year.

The celebrations got under way at the Tayvallich Inn on Friday July 26. Sunshine and the lure of tasty barbecued food brought out the crowds and live music enhanced the atmosphere.

Events continued at the Village Hall on Saturday morning, where a large crowd of villagers and visitors joined in the fun. There were children’s sports, pop-up crazy golf, stalls from local businesses and organisations, and even the chance for a bit of pet therapy at 50p a cuddle in couthie canine Dannach’s den.

A new musical element was added this year by village boy band Alfie and the Creelmen, who buoyed the atmosphere with an entertaining set of cover songs that got the crowd dancing and singing along. Thirsty and hungry gala-goers were well served with drinks, homebaking, sandwiches, a barbecue and a giant paella.

More dogs of all descriptions descended on the playing field in the afternoon for the fun Dog Show, where the clever canines (and their owners) competed in classes such as Dog Most Like Its Handler and Fancy Dress/Best Dressed Dog and Handler as well as the classics Best in Show.

The Village Hall was jumping on Saturday night for the family ceilidh, with music from the talented youngsters of the Argyll Ceilidh Trail keeping revellers, from toddlers to teens to old-timers, on their feet.

There was an emphasis on sustainability. Stalls included local conservation group Friends of the Sound of Jura; there was an opportunity to refill your own containers with ecological cleaning liquids; food was served in compostable paper plates and bowls, with wooden cutlery, in line with the campaign for a Plastic-Free July, and ceilidh-goers were encouraged to bring their own bottles and fill up with unlimited tap water.

On Sunday morning, the now annual World Crabfishing Championship attracted 25 teams of enthusiastic anglers (with the prize for best name won by ‘Clawsome’) to the village pontoon. The rain that set in meant the fisherfolk were as wet as their catch, but spirits were not dampened and the young crabbers enthusiastically competed to land the highest number of crabs and to race them to be Fastest Crab in the West. All crabs were returned to the water, leaving a ripple of happy memories of another successful gala weekend.