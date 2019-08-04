More success for Mid Argyll Pipe Band
A rainy Dumbarton didn’t put Mid Argyll Pipe Band off tune last Saturday.
The band was taking part in its fourth competition of the year and despite the dreich weather, which saw the march past cancelled, members took third place in Grade 4A of the Scottish Championships.
Fresh from their first place in the European Championships on June 29 in Inverness, the band is now preparing for the World Championships on Glasgow Green on Saturday August 17.
There’s still time to see the band in competition locally when they travel to Dunoon on August 31 to take part in the Cowal Highland Gathering.
And fans will be delighted to know the band will once again be performing at this year’s Mid Argyll Show where they are regular favourites.