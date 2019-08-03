The Easy Club fills Ardrishaig streets with music
Music filled Ardrishaig as rock-folk tunes lofted from Pier Square on Saturday July 28.
Supported by Mid Argyll Substance Misuse Group and Argyll and Bute Trust, The Easy Club once again laid its hat on the floor to busk for the merriment of anyone passing by.
They followed this up by continuing to play in Lochgilphead. The Stag Hotel happily received the group, singing along with them.
Hugh Fife of The Easy Club said: ‘The fun gradually bubbled up and we ended up in great spirits with people stopping to sing along.’
The Easy Club meets in the MAYDS hall in Lochgilphead on Thursday nights. Other players and singers are always welcome.