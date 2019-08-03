Lochgilphead teams win big at the MACH1 rally

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The sun shined of the Lochgilphead teams of July 13 and 14’s MACH1 Rally, since most went home with great results.

Innes and Kirsty Mochrie started car 61 on Saturday July 13 at stage 6. They had no intercom so hand signals, shouting and some guts got them to the end of the stage.

There was trouble, though, once they finished the last stage. The car stalled after a service and refused to start again. A journey was required to take it back up to Lochgilphead from Machrihanish to fit a new alternator and return on Sunday morning.

On the first stage of the day the exhaust rubber melted, causing smoke to billow out of the car.

Innes and his daughter Kirsty, who at 15 is this year’s youngest navigator, finished 25th overall and first in their class by 13 minutes.

Kirsty said she enjoyed the day while her gran stood watching almost in tears with a mix of fear and pride.

Duncan Maclean and Ian Parker were out in their newly built Peugeot 106. They had a few problems throughout the weekend but finished with a well-deserved 31st overall and 8th in class 2.

Jamie Miller was out in the Citreon CZRZ Max with Ian McCulloch in the co-driver’s seat. They had problems with their brakes all weekend so were having to back off in order to make it round the stages without damage. Despite this, they finished 17th overall and 4th in class 2