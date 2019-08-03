Letters – week 31

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Sir,

Following a mysterious fire centred on a timber sole plate above a concrete step at my house in Tarbert West End, I thank our local fire crew for highly efficiently ‘killing’ this fire and for damage limitation.

Secondly, I thank Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS). Units mobilised from Lochgilphead and from Campbeltown to act as back-up if required.

A Police Scotland forensic report and a separate interim report from SFRS forensics branch at Bo’ness will both be in the public domain soon.

Duncan MacDougall, Tarbert

Comedy show success



Sir,

Thank you to everyone who attended the comedy show Gussett Grippers, featuring Elaine Miller.

The sold out evening was full of laughs and an important health message was shared with the crowd of more than 60 in the Stag Hotel. The venue was great, Elaine’s performance went down a storm with everyone and the night was rounded off with a few tunes at the karaoke by Julie Liddell.

The raffle raised £333 for the Charity Air Ambulance. Thanks go to businesses Ferguson’s Butcher, Fyne Living, Love Dove Studio, Square Peg, Marmalade Deli, The Lomond Clinic, Icon Hairdressing, Cuilin’s Self Catering, Corner House and many private individuals for the great raffle prizes.

The gig was a great success.

Liz Taylor Feeney, Minard.

Women in politics

Sir,

Argyll and Bute woman are invited to a free event on Saturday September 7 looking at pathways to elected office.

This is one of several ‘Scotland Women Stand’ regional gatherings linking up to a central meeting with 400 women in the Scottish Parliament’s debating chamber.

‘Scotland Women Stand’ is a drive for better women’s political representation being run by The Parliament Project and The Young Women’s Movement, with the regional events being supported and run by Argyll and Bute Council.

Women at the Argyll and Bute hub, being held in Kilmory Castle from 9.30am until 3pm,will be able to watch and interact with events as they happen at the Scottish Parliament, including asking questions of the speakers. This will be followed by a workshop exploring routes to elected office and overcoming barriers.

The event is open to women of all ages, backgrounds and political affiliations. The day will be a chance to hear more about the potential for women to have a voice in Scottish political life and hear from high-profile, inspirational figures already playing key roles.

Having women in elected politics at all levels matters. The Parliament recognises this and we are delighted to welcome Scotland Women Stand into our chamber. We are also pleased we can engage with women by linking to this hub in Argyll and Bute.

I recognise standing can be a daunting prospect, so I hope this event will encourage women and demystify politics. It would be a positive outcome of our 20th anniversary year if female political representation has improved by our next milestone birthday.

Linda Fabiani MSP, Deputy Presiding Officer.

Let’s talk about death

Sir,

National healthcare charity Sue Ryder has found that when the people of Scotland were asked about the more light-hearted aspects of how they would like to spend their last days on earth, they had very clear ideas.

Yet when questioned about the practicalities, very few of them had put plans in place or even begun to think about them.

Despite 91.9 per cent of people in Scotland knowing where they would like to spend their last day on earth and 86.9 per cent able to name what their last meal would be, only 3.8 per cent have made an advance care plan, which is a statement of preferences for end-of-life care.

Death is inevitable for each and every one of us. The period of time following the diagnosis of a terminal illness can be short, as well as incredibly emotional, so we want to encourage people in Mid Argyll not to leave it until then to start planning.

By taking the time to think about whether we would like to die in a hospice or at home, writing a will, setting up a lasting power of attorney or making an advance care plan, it is possible to plan for a better death.

If we let our loved ones know about our final wishes, being able to support us in fulfilling them can bring great comfort to friends and family towards the end of life and beyond.

Sue Ryder is calling on the people of Scotland to start a conversation with those close to them about how they would like their death to be.

Talking about and planning for death can seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. Sue Ryder has created a free guide called ‘A Better Death’ which covers some of the questions you and your loved ones may have, some things you might want to think about and how you can plan for the death you want.

Heidi Travis, Sue Ryder chief executive.