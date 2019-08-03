Argyll makes its bid for Boris’ Growth Deal cash

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

It is hoped Mid Argyll will be among the areas to benefit from additional funding following an announcement by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Argyll and Bute Council has already submitted its bid for a share of the cash.

In a statement on Monday July 29, Mr Johnson said £300 million of new funding will be distributed to Growth Deals across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

First launched in 2014 and supported by funding from devolved administrations, local authorities and the private sector, the deals provide significant investment for local businesses and projects.

Specific details around the percentage of funding that will be offered to Argyll and Bute have still to be announced, but an Argyll and Bute Council spokesperson said: ‘Argyll and Bute’s bid has already been submitted, on the basis of getting funding from both the Scottish and UK Governments.

‘Our next step is to continue to refine our projects, with representatives of the Scottish and UK Governments in a series of workshops in the autumn.’

Argyll and Bute Council leader Councillor Aileen Morton said: ‘We have worked hard to develop and promote a rural growth deal that will transform Argyll and Bute’s natural resources into long-term success for the area and into drivers for growth. We are ambitious for Argyll and Bute.

‘It is in everyone’s interest that rural Scotland thrives. Momentum is clearly building to deliver our bid and with it the area’s hopes and expectations.

‘We look forward to working further with the UK and Scottish Governments to deliver this rural growth deal to Argyll and Bute.’

Councillor Gary Mul­vaney, depute leader, said: ‘Investment could see the region lead the world through innovation in business sectors such as marine science. It could develop key routes to market for our world-renowned food and drink produce. It could bring the people and talent we need for our future.

‘The sooner we receive funding, the sooner we can get to work on delivering growth for the local, UK and Scottish economies.’

Donald Cameron, MSP for the Highlands and Islands, said: ‘This announcement from the Prime Minister is very welcome news.

‘This is a prime example of the commitment of the UK Government to supporting economic growth in some of the most rural parts of Scotland.

‘I look forward to engaging with the Scotland Office further and working with Argyll and Bute Council to see how best we can capitalise on the deal.’