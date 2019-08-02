Supreme petrol no longer sold in Lochgilphead

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The Tesco/Esso garage in Lochgilphead has replaced supreme petrol with supreme diesel and drivers are not happy.

The garage opened on July 5 with new supreme diesel pumps replacing the supreme 97 ron petrol that was previously there. Some older cars rely on 97 ron petrol and with the replacement of the pumps in the Esso garage, drivers will be forced to drive almost 40 miles to Dunbeg, by Oban, or 65 miles to Helensburgh.

Lochgilphead resident Lockhart Leitch raised the issue with MSP Michael Russell who contacted Esso for a response.

A spokesperson for Esso said: ‘We recently replaced the pumps at the Tesco/Esso Lochgilphead service station, removing supreme unleaded and replacing it with supreme diesel in addition to the regular unleaded and diesel products.

‘Sales of regular diesel make up two thirds of all fuel sales at this site, therefore having this additional diesel grade provides an alternative option for a bigger proportion of our customers if we experience difficulties with replenishing regular diesel stocks when the weather challenges us to reach Lochgilphead.

‘Although it would be a long drive, we can offer a supreme unleaded grade at Helensburgh Express as well as a site near Oban.

‘We continually review the fuel offerings at all our sites but at the current time we have no plans to reinstate supreme unleaded at Lochgilphead. We did advise the community with two weeks notice of our plans to close the forecourt during the works, however, I note we could have done better in providing advance notice of the grade change specifically and we will endeavour to provide notices on site in advance of any future changes.’

MSP Michael Russell said: ‘I would be concerned if there was a reduction in choice in any of the garages. If people need 97 ron they should be able to get it locally, particularly where there is more than one petrol station.

‘Narrowing the choice and making people drive to buy petrol is never a good idea.’

In response, Lockhart Leitch said: ‘The reply from Esso is, to my mind, a typical big company response. They are entitled to change products if they are not selling as they would like, however, to change from Supreme petrol to Supreme diesel without at least notifying customers in advance that Supreme unleaded will no longer be sold is diabolical.’