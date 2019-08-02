History comes to life at Lochgilphead Celtic and Pictish Festival

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Get up close and personal with Celts and Picts this Saturday when the Lochgilphead Celtic and Pictish Festival returns to the front green.

This free, family friendly festival is aimed at informing as well as entertaining and offers something for everyone.

The festival kicks off at 11am with a children’s fancy dress parade with prizes awarded at the end of the day for the best-dressed young Celts and Picts.

Fresh from their adventures at the Loch Fyne Viking Festival, Glasgow Vikings will be doing what they do best, sharing sagas and having a skirmish.

Local artist Margaret Ker will run workshops to design unique flags which will be planted in a labyrinth she has created on the front green.

Archaeology fans will love Kilmartin Museum’s mock archaeology digs and festival goers can try a range of skills from spinning to woodworking. There will also be a craft market throughout the day where you can pick up a unique handcrafted gift.

One of the biggest cheers of the day will be for tribal pipes and drums band Clanadonia which won a new legion of fans thanks to their involvement with Outlander. The band draw on their Celtic and Pictish heritage and their animated live performances are entertaining.

Lochgilphead Celtic and Pictish Festival takes place on Lochgilphead’s front green from 11am to 4pm on Saturday August 3.