Champions League comes to Lochgilphead
Want to read more?
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards
Over August 6 and 7, more than 70 youngsters aged eight to 15 from Lochgilphead Soccer Centre will experience the thrill of training with Champions League regulars Benfica.
Through the partner club programme with Coerver Scotland, coaches from the Portuguese giants Benfica will come to Lochgilphead to deliver two days of top quality football training.
A spokesperson for the Soccer Centre said: ‘This is a brilliant chance to give the local kids a once in a lifetime experience.’
Joe Jones from Coerver Scotland explained: ‘This year we wanted to get out to rural areas with the Benfica coaches and we’re delighted to bring a terrific opportunity like this to our partner club in Lochgilphead.’