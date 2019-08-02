Ardrishaig group teams up to repair church windows

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Ardrishaig Church is launching an appeal to raise funds for the repair of their beautiful stained glass windows.

The church’s elegant, understated art noveau style stained glass windows are cracked and faded from years of exposure to aggressive sea air and age – and a new group is trying to save them.

The Windows Restoration Group, made up of Maggie Dodd, Stephen Hunter, John MacNab, Kay Balentine and Jean Hodgeson, have the unenviable task of raising £60,000 to repair and rebuild all of the windows.

Admired by the Arts and Architecture Committee of the Church of Scotland, and local church-goers, the windows are thought to have been installed in 1902 at the time of a major renovation and are in need of refurbishment being almost 120 years old.

Some are dangerous and steps have had to be taken to ensure the safety of the congregation. The secondary glazing fitted in the 1950s has helped alleviate the situation.

The Windows Restoration Group has already been busy fundraising, selling magnets and raffle tickets at Ardrishaig Gala Day.

The group will be at the Ardrishaig Rent-a-Stall in Ardrishaig Public Hall on Sunday August 4 between noon and 3pm.