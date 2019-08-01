Shinty report – 2.8.19

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Mowi Premiership

Kilmallie 1 Inveraray 0

Kilmallie moved two points away from the relegation zone after beating bottom side Inveraray 1-0 in their 3pm throw up at the Canal Parks.

Kilmallie’s Innes Blackhall missed out through suspension but Michael Rodger returned to the squad.

Inveraray were badly hit by suspension. Lewis Montgomery served the final match of a three-match ban; player / manager Ruaraidh Graham and Allan MacDonald were also banned.

The only goal of this tense encounter came on 74 minutes when Kilmallie skipper Liam MacDonald struck a superb back-hand shot from the wing which rose into the top corner of the net.

However the hosts had to rely on an excellent Shane Gillies save to take both points. The keeper did very well to turn away Fraser Watt’s effort from a free-hit.

The results mean Inveraray remain at the bottom of the table with six points from thirteen games, Lochaber have seven points from fourteen matches which Kilmallie have now notched nine points from their thirteen fixtures to date.

Kyles Athletic 1 Kinlochshiel 4

Kinlochshiel go third in the table after beating Kyles Athletic 4-1 at Tighnabruaich.

John MacRae scored twice with Duncan Matheson and a Duncan ‘DA’ MacRae penalty also counting.

George Thomson countered.

Mowi South Division 1

Inveraray 1 Lochside Rovers 5

Lochside Rovers go third in the division after beating the Inveraray second team 5-1 in their 1pm throw up at the Winterton.

The hosts went into the match on the back of good wins against Aberdour and the Kyles reserves. However they were without young keeper Gregor Mather so outfield player John MacKenzie deputised. Donald Ferguson started his first game of the season at half back and Steven Cameron returned, starting at full forward.

Lochside Rovers were missing Evan MacLellan who suffered a nasty hand injury in the previous weekend’s HIS Sutherland Cup Final win over the Lovat second team.

Gavin Stobbart and captain Jordan Kerr provided experience in defence.

John Mackenzie was called into action in the first minute when he tipped over a fierce drive from Lewis Buchanan.

However it wasn’t long before Lochside took the lead when Ruaraidh Horne hit a looping shot that deceived the Inveraray keeper to make it 1-0 on 12 minutes.

Inveraray got themselves back into the match on 19 minutes when Euan McMurdo set up Campbell Watt who fired the ball past Lochside keeper Dougie MacDonald.

Lochside regained the lead on 23 minutes when Innes Jackson, free at the back post, and had time to pick his spot.

Young Kory Kirkhope had a glorious chance to equalise just before half-time but his shot from inside the D went just inches wide.

Lochside started the second half the quicker and scored through Lewis Buchanan on 48 minutes to make it 3-1.

Inveraray upped their game and enjoyed a period of possession but a combination of great saves and wasted chances prevented them from scoring.

Euan McMurdo went closest as he brought out an unbelievable save from Dougie MacDonald as the goalie tipped the ball over following a well-worked free hit.

Lochside were clinical though and they took their chances with Lewis Buchanan getting his second on 67 minutes following a set-piece.

Lewis Buchanan completed his hat-trick with just 3 minutes remaining with a great 30 yard shot after he was allowed too much time.

Lewis Buchanan up front caused the Inveraray defence problems all day whilst Lochside’s Blair MacFarlane had a great battle in the middle of the pitch with Kenny Kirkhope.