Scottish red meat industry unites behind Meat With Integrity campaign

A host of organisations involved in the production of beef, lamb and pork in Scotland are uniting behind a brand new campaign to raise the profile of the industry’s environmental and animal welfare credentials.

Among the organisations supporting Quality Meat Scotland’s ‘Meat With Integrity’ campaign are NFU Scotland, the Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers, the Scottish Beef Association and the National Sheep Association of Scotland.

The campaign is also being supported by the Institute of Auctioneers and Appraisers in Scotland (IAAS) and the Scottish Federation of Meat Traders Associations, as well as Scotland Food & Drink, the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland, the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs, Scottish Pig Producers, Scotlean, Scottish Land & Estates and the Scottish SPCA.

Along with others including a chef and butcher, four farmers – Hazel McNee from Tealing, Joyce Campbell from Sutherland, Bruce McConachie from the Cairngorms and Fraser Shaw from Dumfries and Galloway – have been unveiled as the ‘faces’ of campaign. Filming and interviews have been completed on their farms ahead of the campaign launch on Monday 29 July.

The campaign will cover all three brands – Scotch Beef PGI, Scotch Lamb PGI and Specially Selected Pork – and include billboard, print, social media and digital activity.

Alan Clarke, Chief Executive of QMS, said: ‘A huge amount of time and energy has gone into developing the campaign which will also raise awareness of the heritage and expertise in the industry, along with the priority given to robust traceability and quality assurance.

‘As an industry we have been incredibly frustrated by the lack of balance and accuracy in much of the media reporting over the past few months and now is the time to pull together as an industry to redress that.’

The campaign will also highlight our industry’s world-renowned quality assurance schemes which cover the entire production process, including farms, hauliers, feed companies, auction markets and processors.

Mr Clarke urged everyone involved in the red meat industry to throw their collective weight behind the campaign in the weeks ahead and in particular to help raising awareness by sharing #meatwithintegrity social media content.