Police report – 2.8.19
Driving while using phone
A man, aged 50, was issued with a £200 fixed penalty ticket and six penalty points for driving while using a mobile phone.
Police stopped the car on Chalmers Street, Ardrishaig, at 4pm on Wednesday July 24.
Theft of gas bottle
A 19kg gas bottle was stolen from a house on the south edge of Ford, Lochgilphead, sometime between 4pm on Tuesday July 23 and 11am on Saturday July 27.
Abusive behaviour
A man, aged 31, has been charged with behaving in an abusive manner and attempting to assault police officers at 2am in Poltalloch Street, Lochgilphead, on Sunday July 28.
A report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Anyone with information in relation to the above, or to any incident, should contact their local police station on telephone number 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.