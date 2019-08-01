Holding out hope until the coo came home

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The power of social media proved too much for one ‘cattle rustler’ this week as a stolen McCoo painting was returned, prompting its owners to thank the thief for keeping him ‘safe, warm and dry’.

Angus, a Steven Brown McCoo print, was stolen on the night of Saturday July 19 from his home at The Slanj Loch Lomond. His return followed an online appeal by Slanj owner Jane Gauld which reached almost 100,000 people.

The Facebook post about Angus’ theft was shared more than 550 times making sure this particular McCoo was instantly recognisable. In the post The Slanj Loch Lomond asked the thief to leave Angus by the back door and ‘no more will be said’.

On the morning of Tuesday July 30, the team got their wish as Angus was returned and was waiting for them at the back door.

Colourful Angus hangs on the wall close to the toilets, making visitors smile and has become a firm favourite with tourists and locals. Angus arrived at the Slanj Loch Lomond as one of a pair, a present to owner Jane Gauld from her husband Gordon two years ago, and for a while Angus and Heather made the restaurant their home.

Big-hearted Jane gave Heather to one of the restaurant’s regulars, who loved the print, on his 80th birthday. Since then it has been been down to Angus to make sure guests get to and from the toilets safely.

Known for their hospitality, the Slanj Loch Lomond has recently been awarded iKnow Scotland status by VisitScotland. Now with Angus’ return the whole team can celebrate this achievement.

Jane believes the power of Facebook was responsible for Angus’ return. ‘The kindness we’ve been shown was outstanding,’ she said. ‘We’re overwhelmed by the goodwill given to us. We’re absolutely over the moon Angus is back home where he belongs.’