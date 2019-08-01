EGGcitement grows as Egg Shed hatches

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Public EGGspectation is soaring in Ardrishaig with the highly anticipated launch of Scottish Canal’s Egg Shed on Friday August 2.

The Egg Shed heritage and community hub development is the latest phase in the regeneration of Ardrishaig Harbour and the community has already taken it to its heart.

In May this year Scottish Canals hosted an open day at the redeveloped Steamer Terminal, asking the public to help bring the story of the canal to life. And help they did, flocking to the event with photos, memorabilia and stories, all of which paint the incredible history of ‘Britain’s most beautiful shortcut’.

The Egg Shed opening will uncover some of the Crinan Canal’s secrets. Members of the public can join John Campbell, 5th Duke of Argyll, accompanied by The Walking Theatre Company, on the banks of the canal to take an interactive walk through the area from the 1790s to the present day.

The new interpretation centre will let visitors get up close and explore Crinan Canal artefacts and anecdotes.

If you would like to take on the Scottish Canals building challenge, members of the Scottish Canals team will be there to encourage you to build the biggest structure possible using just spaghetti and marshmallows.

The fun starts from 11am with music, activities and stalls. The twinning of the Crinan Canal with the Dalslands Kanal in Sweden will also be recognised as part of the celebrations.