Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Lerags

Preserving historic Kilbride

A GoFundMe donation page is making the rounds after community group Friends of Kilbride made a plea for funds to preserve historic Kilbride.

Kilbride, located three miles south of Oban, includes the ruins of a 13th-century church, Clan MacDougall’s memorial aisle and an extensive graveyard dating back many centuries. Historic Kilbride records the story of this part of Scotland, from at least the arrival of Christianity to recent times, and, in addition to Clan MacDougall, many Scottish clans are associated with it, including Campbell, Livingston, McIntyre and more.

Sadly, the site was abandoned for decades and fell into a ruinous state, until a local group resolved that its past was too rich to have no future and formed the charity Friends of Kilbride.

Friends of Kilbride are now looking for £16,000 to urgently stabilise the west gable of the church, without which the masonry is at risk of collapsing, risking all conservation efforts and making part of the site unavailable to visitors.

The GoFundMe page is far from its £16,000 goal so if you would like to donate, visit gofundme.com/preserving-historic-kilbride

Argyll

Ewan MacIntyre Band

Led by the ex-lead singer of the award-winning Edinburgh collective Southern Tenant Folk Union, Ewan Macintyre has a rare ability to pen songs in a range of styles. Like many Scottish artists, Ewan crossed the Atlantic to develop his sound, earning his spurs through years of hard touring across Canada and Europe. His recent album Road Junkie is a culmination of that work bringing together some of the finest talent in Quebec, British Columbia and Scotland.

Highlights of his career include singing to crowds of over 10,000 people on top of cherry picker outside Holyrood Palace, as well as releasing his first solo album ‘You Probably Look Better Naked Anyway’ which was rated #3 in the Canadian National Folk Roots Charts, setting him on a mad journey touring his band of troubadours across Canada and Europe.

The Ewan MacIntyre Band will be in Skipness Village Hall, Tarbert on August 10, The George Hotel, Inveraray on August 11, and An Tobar, Tobermory, Mull on August 13.

Oban

CHARTS

Argyll’s culture, heritage and arts will once again be celebrated with the CHARTS showcase.

The CHARTS showcase will bring together an inspirational programme of exhibitions, experiences, workshops and discussion to St John’s Cathedral in Oban on September 14. The day will provide an immersive cultural environment to meet, learn and experience our diverse and talented network of culture, heritage and arts professionals.

Highlights include talks from Cove Park and Cultural Documents, performances from Clair Tierney, Mark Neal and Eilidh Steel, demonstrations from Archipelago Folk school, workshops from Jamie Smith and Deville Studios, exhibitions from Lynne Cameron and Argyll Papers plus lots more to discover.

David Price, Chair of CHARTS, said: ‘Our challenge, recognising the extraordinary artistic and geographic diversity of Argyll and the Isles, is to give as many of our creative individuals and organisations as possible, an opportunity to showcase their talents. Cutting edge technology enabling live streaming into and out of the event, will be an important contributor to achieving this objective.’