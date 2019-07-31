Landslide blocks lifeline Cowal road
Heavy rainfall sparked a deluge of mud and rock which blocked the only road linking the bulk of Cowal and Bute to the A83 trunk road.
Thunderstorms were accompanied by severe and prolonged downpours from 3pm on Wednesday July 31, leading to surface water and treacherous driving conditions across many routes.
A flood-swollen burn between Strachur and St Catherines carried a flow of mud and rocks spilling across the A815.
The road was closed for several hours before contractors managed to clear the debris and drain away flood water.
The road was re-opened around 7.30pm.
Elsewhere on the A815 there were reports of a tree blocking the road near Glenbranter during the thunderstorm.