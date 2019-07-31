Highland Games handover for globetrotter Ghillie

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Inveraray Highland Games was the venue for a special handover last week as Cowal Highland Gathering’s mascot Ghillie began the last leg of his journey back to Dunoon.

Cowal Highland Gathering does not take place until the end of August, but Ghillie has already been around the world to publicise the event and is getting ready to head back across the Atlantic at the end of this year’s event.

Helensburgh Highland dancers Catriona and Eilidh Gammons brought Ghillie back from Canada where he had visited the ScotDance Canada Championships and passed him to Dunoon dancers Candice and Ava Emmerson.

Ghillie started his journey in Morocco in January before travelling to Spain and then onto Australia before heading to Canada. With visits planned in Canada, USA and Austria before he begins his tour of Scotland, Ghillie’s travels are far from over.

PHOTO: no_a30ghille01

Caption: Catriona and Eilidh Gammons hand Ghillie to Candice and Ava Emmerson