Ellie’s artistic eye on Auchindrain

Auchindrain museum has a proud recent history of providing student internships.

But this is no west Highland holiday for these young people. Their skills are broadened and honed through hard work. There is, of course, plenty of opportunity for fun as well, but they gain real benefit from their Auchindrain experience.

Fresh from having graduated with a degree in Fine Arts from Oxford University, 22-year-old Ellie Staniforth from Cardiff made the decision to take an internship at Auchindrain.

‘We have a folk museum at home and I’ve always really loved it, and I have a real fondness for Scotland, so it seemed like my cup of tea,’ Ellie explained.

Her main task is documenting the changes that have happened to the buildings of Auchindrain township since it became a museum in the 1968 and creating a clear timeline for each one.

Aside from that Ellie has been cataloguing objects held by the museum, but a third strand to her experience holds a special interest for her.

Auchindrain manager Bob Clark was keen to run some summer workshops, so Ellie volunteered her photography skills, informed by her art background.

Ellie is set to lead four consecutive weekly photography workshops, starting on Saturday July 27.

Ellie explained: ‘Because I come from an art background, I want to lead people into a more arty way of taking pictures.’

Skills will be taught in areas such as outdoor and indoor photography, light and dark and framing.

If you are interested, email bookings@auchindrain.org.uk to reserve your place on the workshops.