Aliens invade Lochgilphead Library
Children at Lochgilphead Library had a fun afternoon creating their own alien friends.
As part of the LiveArgyll Space Chase to keep young people reading throughout summer, the theme of space travel was expanded upon at a merry little get together, with the children making their own little alien friends out of clay.
While they worked, librarian Sylvia Bolwell read them a story of a distant planet where everyone fits in.
The youngsters had a lot of fun chipping in with the story and they all had a fun new friend to take home.