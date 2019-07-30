Police report – week 30

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Careless driving

A man, aged 36, was charged with careless driving and issued with a £100 fixed penalty ticket and three penalty points after a collision on the A83 at the junction with Kilberry Road, Inverneill. The incident, involving four vehicles, happened about 8am on Monday July 15 and one person suffered minor injuries.

Possession of drugs

A 63-year-old woman was found in possession of cannabis after she was searched at Leacainn Terrace, Furnace, about midnight on Tuesday July 16. The woman was issued with a recorded police warning.

Dangerous driving

A 63-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after a collision on the A816 at the junction with the B841 road to Cairnbaan on Wednesday July 17.

The incident, involving a Vauxhall Vectra and a Peugeot 107, occurred at 2pm. Both drivers suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Break-in to caravan

A cooker, fridge, kettle and cooking pots were among items stolen from a caravan which was broken into just off the road between Claonaig and Skipness sometime between Tuesday July 16 and Thursday July 18.

A door was also damaged. Police are investigating.

Suspicious person

Police are investigating following reports of a suspicious person being seen in the vicinity of Arivore Farm, Whitehouse, about 9pm on Friday July 19. A similar person has previously been spotted in the area.

Vehicle damaged

The passenger side bodywork of a red Peugeot 3008 was scratched sometime between 4pm and 5pm at Burnbank Terrace, Kilduskland Road, Ardrishaig, on Saturday July 20.

Police are investigating the incident.

Assault

A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged at 12.30pm on Sunday July 21 in Inveraray for assaulting a woman the previous night.

He was held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Attempted break-in

Police are investigating an attempted break-in to Argyll and Bute Hospital, Blarbuie Road, Lochgilphead, sometime between 7pm on Friday July 19 and 5pm on Sunday July 21.

A door was damaged but no entry was gained.

Vandalism

A panel in a wooden outbuilding in the grounds of Inveraray Primary School was damaged sometime between 5pm on Wednesday July 12 and 8am on Monday July 22. Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information in relation to the above, or to any incident, should contact their local police station on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.