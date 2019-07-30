Help urgently needed
Can you spare some time on Friday afternoon to help Lochgilphead Celtic and Pictish Festival set up for Saturday’s event?
Organisers have four large marquees which they need a hand putting up. If you can help please meet on Lochgilphead Front Green this Friday (August 2) at 1.30pm.
You can also contact event organiser Brian MacLennan at bsmacl@gmail.com
For more information on this year’s Celtic and Pictish Festival see The Argyllshire Advertiser, out this Friday.