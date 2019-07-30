Ardrishaig Community Trust maintains partnership with Lochgilphead Soccer Centre

Members of the board of Ardrishaig Community Trust turned out on Saturday July 20 morning to watch an exhibition game from some of the boys and girls of Lochgilphead Soccer Centre and took the time to formally renew their strategic partnership.

Chair of the Trust Hamish Nicol said: ‘We are delighted to be associated with Lochgilphead Soccer Centre who share our values about a community approach to development. We challenged the soccer centre to increase the number of children participating and ask how far and often they could let the young players experience events and festivals elsewhere and I am delighted they were able to match our ambitions. For that reason and for the second year running we are providing £5,000 of funding. We know our funding last season allowed well over 100 young players to receive new strips in the Red Star design and attend events across the UK and we look forward to watching their developments over the next season.’

Ben Tustin of the Lochgilphead Soccer Centre was equally delighted and said that the Ardrishaig Community Trust ‘is an excellent partner for us without which we would not have been able to deliver many of our strategic objectives. We are wholly dependent on external funding and volunteers and we do receive generous funding from other organisations as well as the Trust. Players subscriptions covers pitch hire, insurance and other bits and bobs but it is the support from other organisations that allows us to be ambitious and grow not only the number of children participating but also development opportunities including bringing in professional coaches for development weekends which are free to local children.’