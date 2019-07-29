Tarbert Golf Club’s second round of the Archie MacNab Memorial

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Beautiful overhead conditions with a strong breeze and a course in great order greeted the players for round two of the Archie MacNab Memorial Trophy.

From the first round there were still four players in strong contention for the trophy all chasing down Duncan Johnstone who held a three point lead.

Iain Macalister was doing his best to catch Duncan with a one over par 67, including birdies at the 8th and 12th, giving him 41 points and a total of 78. It was not enough to catch Duncan who added 38 points to his first round of 41 for a winning score of 79 points.

Other notable scores on the day came from Kenny MacFarlane whose superb 70 gave him 41 points and Iain MacArthur striking some form with 38 points.

A delighted Duncan added to his recent haul of silverware as he headed off into the Largieside sunshine.

There is a break in gents competitions this Saturday with the James Mundell Open the following Sunday August 4.

John MacNab, winner Duncan Johnstone and Bruce MacNab.

