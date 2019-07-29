Rest and Be Thankful temporary lights set to be removed by July 31

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Trunk roads authority BEAR Scotland hopes temporary traffic lights at the Rest and Be Thankful on the A83 will be removed soon.

Subject to weather conditions delaying the final stages of work, it is hoped the lights will be taken away on the evening of Wednesday July 31.

This will mark the completion of the first phase of landslip mitigation measures at the Rest and Be Thankful which has involved creating three large new ‘debris catch-pits’ next to the A83 designed to catch any debris from a landslip and prevent it reaching the roadside.

Once completed, the catch-pits will have the capacity to store around 13,000 tonnes of landslip debris from the hillside.

Teams have recently completed the installation of a 190m concrete safety barrier along the edges of the three new catch-pits in preparation for the road re-opening to both lanes next Wednesday.

The final week will involve completing additional drainage and road markings.

Teams will also use the final few days to carry out additional ground investigations ahead of the second phase of improvements, expected to begin in late 2019. This will involve teams using mobile machinery along different sections of the Rest and Be Thankful, with motorists advised to be aware of the change of location of the new temporary traffic lights during this final week of work.