Artmap returns to Argyll for 2019

Artmap Argyll are showcasing their artists’ and makers’ work at the Steamer Terminal in Ardrishaig for most of August ahead of the annual Open Studios 2019.

The venue, at the entrance to the Crinan Canal, is a cafe locally known as the ‘IN and OUT’. From Thursday August 8 to Thursday September 1 visitors will be able to sample the work of the artists and makers taking part in Open Studios 2019 as well as enjoying a fine breakfast, morning coffee, lunch or tea.

Artmap Argyll is delighted to add The Steamer Terminal to its list of venues for Open Studios 2019. Here visitors can pick up Artmap brochures which will give them detailed directions to each studio and venue. They can also see examples of the wide variety of disciplines that are on offer at the event which runs from August 23 to 26, with some studios opening August 31 to September 1 and the days in between. Check the brochure or the website for details at artmapargyll.co.uk

The Artmap Open Studios annual event is now in its 12th year and continues to grow in popularity, with visitor numbers increasing steadily. From a start of 20 artists it has grown to over 40 this year. The Red Dot Trail, which appears magically the week before the event, guides visitors to artists’ studios by a network of numbered Red Dots and direction arrows. Art lovers will find a warm Artmap welcome from Glencoe in the north to Kilberry in the south and for the first time this year we have a studio on Tiree.

One participating artist said: ‘I am a new member of Artmap and have been amazed by the success of my first open studio event. Joining an artists membership organisation has been the key factor – Artmap provides encouragement, publicity, ideas and inspiration. As someone who has taken up artwork a little later in life I definitely feel Artmap has helped give me the confidence to successfully establish my new career.’

Artmap Argyll returns with loads of new artists. no_a30artmap02