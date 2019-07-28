Tarbert Traditional Boat Festival

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

by janet west

Tarbert’s pontoons were a riot of colour last weekend as boat owners decked their craft in bunting to celebrate the annual Traditional Boat Festival.

The event, now in its eighth year attracts traditional boats from across Scotland, with around 30 boats heading to the village to take part in the fun. They joined Tarbert’s own traditional boats which range from fishing boats and an ex ice breaker for the Royal Dutch Navy to a barge and ex lifeboat which has circumnavigated the world.

This two day festival is a social event with Saturday afternoon given over to family fun. The pontoons saw a steady stream of locals and visitors who took the opportunity to talk to owners and find out the history of their boats. And, for the daring, the festival offered some thrills and spills with the greasy pole competition, which calls for skill and balance to avoid a dunking in the harbour.

The family entertainment continued into Saturday night with an evening barbeue and music, with Thunder Road entertaining the party goers.

As with all Tarbert festivals, community plays a big part, with the Tarbert Hotel sponsoring both the Saturday night band as well as the Sunday morning’s big breakfast. This welcome Sunday morning get together is the traditional festival finale before the boats, accompanied by some of Tarbert’s fleet, sail off home.

PIC: no_a30TarbertTrad01

caption: Amber showed skill and determination to take on the greasy pole

PIC: no_a30TarbertTrad03

caption: Halfway there – Amber heading for home

PIC: no_a30TarbertTrad04

caption: Amber tames the greasy pole – with festival organiser Phil Roberton and Davie Watt

PIC: no_a30TarbertTrad05

caption: Strolling along the pontoons and meeting boat owners

PIC: no_a30TarbertTrad06

caption: Berthholders Pamela Watt and Diane Kelly