Margaret sweeps up to claim festival cash
If you visited this year’s Tarbert Seafood Festival, chances are you will have seen fundraiser Margaret Henderson with her bucket, gathering funds for the 2020 event.
Getting into this year’s festival theme of musicals, Margaret dressed as Mary Poppins’ chimney sweep Bert and made sure she was ‘poppin’ up in as many places as possible to raise money with a smile.
Fundraising is something Margaret excels at and this year she collected £1,078 over the two day event. You could say she is ‘supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’.
PIC: no_a30margarethenderson01
caption: Super fundraiser Margaret with Mary Poppins