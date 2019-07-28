Eight month adventure for Mo and the Chicks

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Fancy going on a round-Britain tour with your family?

Travelling and sleeping together in a 1968 Morris Traveller van?

That is exactly what the Chick family from Sussex – Mum Jem, dad Dave and children Gracie (15), Evan (12) and 11-year-old Irys – have done.

Oh – and they are doing it on just a tenner a day.

Ten pounds to spend on fuel plus food and everything else a family of five needs.

The Morris Traveller is known as Mo, and she was adapted four years ago by Dave helped by Evan.

The Chick family’s aim is to raise money for CatZero, a community-based charity in Hull helping anyone in need turn their lives around by giving them the skills and opportunities they need to build a brighter future.

Gracie explained as they arrived in Lochgilphead: ‘We’ve done around 2,400 miles of an estimated 6,000-mile journey starting in Hull and going anti-clockwise all the way round the mainland coast.

It will take the family around eight months to complete their trip, and they were on day 73 since leaving Hull on May 1.

The school term is not a problem as the children are home-schooled.

The ten pounds per day is split evenly between food and fuel, which allows them to move around 30 miles each day.

‘With a bit of ingenuity and creativity, it’s easier than you’d think,’ said Jem.

‘We eat a bowl of water porridge with salt in the morning and then lots of couscous, rice, pasta, chilli, soups and stews (one pot meals).

‘People have been really generous and offered us food or invited us for dinner. Sometimes we’ve been able to help them out with some odd jobs in exchange or just share some of our stories from our travels.’

Gracie outlined the accommodation on Mo: ‘It’s a bit of a squeeze, but we manage.

‘We have a bed that pulls out at the top for myself, Evan and Irys and then the whole floor becomes a double for mum and dad. We have a table that pulls out and benches that come up. There’s also a toilet, sink and shower tray inside as well.

‘We have a woodfired oven and water boiler on the back so that we can make tea and biscuits for people we meet on our adventures.’

A big part of their adventure is about meeting and sharing the stories of people making a difference and bringing people together in their local area.

Gracie said: ‘We’ve been privileged to meet some amazing people pulling together to make their communities, and the wider world, a better place. We want to be able to share positive news and encourage others to do what they can to help others.’

From Lochgilphead the family headed to Inveraray and onwards to Glasgow and the Clyde coast.

But, with five people sleeping in such a small space, what of the big question – who snores and keeps everyone else awake?

Gracie was having the finger pointed at her, but quickly retorted: ‘Yeah, but Evan talks in his sleep.’

Check out ‘Round The UK On A Tenner A Day’ on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.