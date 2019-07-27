Skye’s the limit for dancer Jessica
With Highland Games season in full fling, one talented Ardrishaig dancer scooped three first places in three different events last week.
Eight year old Jessica McCrae, a pupil at Ardrishaig Primary, was crowned winner in the beginners section at Rosneath, Inveraray and Taynuilt Highland Games. This is an effort well rewarded as Jessica makes the weekly trip to Dunoon for dance lessons at the Katrina Martin School of Dance.
Jessica’s next competition sees her travelling to the Isle of Skye where she’ll be competing in the novice section.