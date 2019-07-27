Inveraray triumph in relegation scrap

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Mowi Premiership

Lochaber 2 Inveraray 3

Inveraray saw off a Lochaber come-back to win their relegation battle at Spean Bridge.

Inveraray started strongly and took the lead in the opening minute when Lewis MacNicol won the ball in midfield and found Garry MacPherson driving through the middle. He turned Duncan MacKinnon inside-out before flicking an inch-perfect ball to Fraser Watt on the left of the D and he slammed the ball high into the middle of the goal from 12 yards to make it 1-0.

Lochaber had their first shot on goal on six minutes when Ben Delaney found space on the left but his strike went wide of the left-hand post.

Inveraray were showing good movement up front and they increased their advantage on nine minutes. The goal came from a corner and Garry MacPherson caught the Lochaber defence napping as he played the ball low from a wide area towards the front post where full centre Lewis MacNicol waltzed into the box and his first-time shot beat the helpless Callum MacDonald to make it 2-0.

Lochaber keeper MacDonald pulled off a great save on 20 minutes as he blocked Garry MacPherson’s fine drive from the left with his chest before clearing the ball to safety.

Lochaber’s Ben Delaney and Stuart Callison tested Inveraray keeper Scott MacLachlan but it was the Winterton side who would add a third goal on 29 minutes. Again the goal came from Lewis MacNicol winning possession, this time deep in Lochaber territory, and he found the ever-alert Garry MacPherson whose defence-splitting pass picked out Fraser Watt running in unmarked through the heart of the Lochaber defence and he slotted the ball low past the keeper from close range.

Lochaber were now up against it but, on 41 minutes, Conor Sweeney took a corner from the right, sending the ball into the danger-area. Stuart Callison found space to slam the ball goalwards and although Scott MacLachlan saved with his feet, he was unable to get the ball away and Ben Delaney was quick to react as he poked the ball over the line to make it 3-1 at the interval and give Lochaber hope.

Lochaber started the second period with intent and Scott MacLachlan pulled off a great save to thwart Stuart Callison on 53 minutes.

However, Lochaber’s never-say-die attitude got them right back into the match with just 5 minutes remaining. Lachlan Campbell played the ball across from the right and it came perfectly to the on-running Findlay MacDonald and his 16 yard shot from the left flew past the keeper to make it 3-2, setting up a tense finish

Lochaber had a great chance to snatch a point on 87 minutes when referee John Angus Gillies awarded them a spot-hit, penalising keeper MacLachlan for a “kick” inside the D. Ben Delaney’s well-struck effort went straight down the middle and MacLachlan redeemed himself, saving superbly with his stick before clearing the ball for a corner.

Inveraray saw out the rest of the game to claim two valuable points in what was a cleanly fought contest with no cards shown.

The win sets Inveraray up for another crucial relegation battle; this time at Kilmallie this coming Saturday.

Caberfeidh 1 Kyles Athletic 4

Kyles Athletic came from behind to beat Caberfeidh 4-1 in their 3pm throw up at Castle Leod.

Caberfeidh have been on a bit of a scoring spree of late and they took the lead in the opening minute through Craig Morrison.

It didn’t take Kyles long to level with Ross MacRae netting on 6 minutes and Colin MacDonald’s effort on 22 minutes meant they went into the break 2-1 ahead.

Ross MacRae got his second on 60 minutes with Colin MacDonald doing like-wise with just 10 minutes remaining.

Mowi South Division 1

Inveraray 3 Kyles Athletic 0

The Inveraray seconds and the Kyles Athletic seconds met in a match originally rearranged Thursday 20 July which was then put back 24 hours.

Kane Kirkhope was playing in a more advanced role for Inveraray and he scored a well-taken goal in eight minutes after some impressive forward play.

John MacKenzie was working hard in the middle of the park and he set up Inveraray’s second goal on 53 minutes. MacKenzie found Campbell Watt who let go a 30 yard strike which gave the Kyles keeper no chance.

Inveraray sealed both points when Campbell Watt continued his good scoring run with his second goal of the game with 10 minutes remaining.