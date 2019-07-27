Inveraray Highland Games results
The results of the 2019 Inveraray Highland Games are in.
March – Age 15 and under 18 years: 1st Gregor Maconald Oban, 2nd Ruaraidh Logan Ardrishaig, 3rd Erin Byars Dunbeg.
Strathspey and Reel – Age 15 and under 18 years: 1st Gregor MacDonald Oban, 2nd Ruaraidh Logan Ardrishaig, 3rd Erin Byars Dunbeg.
March – Under 15 years of age: 1st Logie Johnston Isle of Mull, 2nd Matthew McKerral Campbeltown, 3rd Christopher McCartan Lochgilphead.
Strathspey and Reel – Under 15 years of age: 1st Logie Johnston Isle of Mull, 2nd Christopher McCartan Lochgilphead, 3rd Matthew McKerral Campbeltown.
Chanter: 1st Arran Brown Campbeltown.
Novice piping: 1st Archie Johnston Isle of Mull, 2nd Euan McCartan Lochgilphead, 3rd Ryan Logan Ardrishaig.
Junior events – open
March – Under 18 years: 1st Gregor MacDonald Oban, 2nd Logie Johnston Isle of Mull, 3rd Luke Kennedy Strathaven 4th James Forrest Glasgow.
Strathspey and Reel – Under 18 years: 1st Gregor MacDonald Oban, 2nd James Forrest Glasgow, 3rd Luke Kennedy Strathaven, 4th Logie Johnston Isle of Mull.
Piobaireachd – Under 18 years: 1st Luke Kennedy Strathaven, 2nd Logie Johnston Isle of Mull, 3rd Euan Lindsay Kilmalcolm, 4th Thomas McCollum Deerton, USA.
Senior piping A grade – open
Piobaireachd: 1st Cameron MacDougall Nigg, 2nd Jamie Forrester Edinburgh, 3rd Sarah Muir Glasgow, 4th Connor Sinclair Crieff, 5th
Angus D MacColl Benderloch, 6th Donald MacPhee Alexandria.
March: 1st Calum Brown Aberdeen, 2nd Alasdair Henderson Edinburgh, 3rd Angus D MacColl Benderloch, 4th Connor Sinclair Crieff, 5th Ben Duncan Edinburgh, 6th Angus J MacColl Benderloch.
Strathspey and Reel: 1st Alasdair Henderson Edinburgh, 2nd Angus D MacColl Benderloch, 3rd Ben Duncan Edinburgh, 4th Angus J MacColl Benderloch, 5th Sarah Muir Glasgow, 6th James MacKenzie Isle of Lewis.
Senior piping B grade – open
Piobaireachd: 1st John Dew Glasgow, 2nd Ben Duncan Edinburgh, 3rd Ashley McMichael Antrim, 4th Willie Rowe Menstrie, 5th Lachie Dick Edinburgh, 6th Jamie Elder Auchtermuchty.
March: 1st Callum Moffat Lockerbie, 2nd Callum Wynd Dunblane, 3rd Greig Wilson Cardenden, 4th John Dew Glasgow, 5th Jamie Elder Auchtermuchty, 6th Ross Miller Glasgow.
Strathspey and Reel: 1st Ursa Beckford Augusta, USA, 2nd Greig Wilson Cardenden, 3rd John Dew Glasgow, 4th Finlay Cameron Roy Bridge, 5th
Ross Miller, Glasgow, 6th Jonathon Simpson Borrowstounness.
Senior piping C grade – open
Piobaireachd: 1st Andrew Hutton Glasgow, 2nd Gwendale Dage Cheadle, 3rd Brodie Watson-Massey Edinburgh, 4th Angus MacPhee Inverness, 5th equal Brian Mulhearn Troon and Fraser Allison Boquhan.
March: 1st Fraser Allison Boquhan, 2nd Greg McAllister Wishaw, 3rd
Ryan Cupples-Menendez Newtownards, 4th Anna Smart Dunfermline, 5th
Ross Conner Campbeltown, 6th Andrew Bova Glasgow.
Strathspey and Reel: 1st Greig McAllister Wishaw, 2nd Ross Connor Campbeltown, 3rd Fraser Allison Boquhan, 4th Brodie Watson Massey Edinburgh, 5th Rebecca Tierney Strathaven, 6th Connor Jardine Airdrie.
Trophy winners
Events 1 & 2 Age 15 & under 18 Duke of Argyll Cup: Gregor MacDonald Oban.
Events 1 & 2 Age 15 & under 18 Robert Stewart Memorial Trophy (Runner up): Ruaraidh Logan Ardrishaig.
Events 3 & 4 Age under 15 Munro Cup: Logie Johnston Isle of Mull.
Event 6 Novice Piping Billy Liddell Memorial Trophy: Archie Johnston Isle of Mull.
Events 1, 2, 3 and 4 Peter MacGregor Trophy: Logie Johnston Isle of Mull and Gregor MacDonald Oban.
Events 7 and 8 Under 18 years McPhedran Memorial Trophy: Gregor MacDonald Oban.
Events 7, 8 and 9 Under 18 years Clan Arthur Society Quaich: Gregor MacDonald Oban.
Event 9 Under 18 years Piobaireachd Neil Munro Society Quaich: Luke Kennedy Strathaven.
Event 13 B Grade Piobaireachd Lesley Craig Memorial Kiltpin: John Dew Glasgow.
Event 10, 11 and 12 Alasdair Chrystal Memorial Trophy: Alisdair Henderson Edinburgh.
Event 13, 14 and 15 Niall Iain McLean Trophy: John Dew Glasgow.
Running events
90m: 1 Fraser MacDonald Dingwall 9.65, 2 John Paxton Hawick, 3 Euan Urquhart Glasgow.
200m: 1 John Paxton Hawick 22.41, 2 Fraser McDonald Dingwall, 3 Ramsay Sloss East Kilbride.
400m: 1 Matthew Turner Campbeltown 51.82, 2 Ewan Dyer Pitreavie, 3 David Allan Balloch.
800m: 1 Ewan Dyer Pitreavie 2.3.91, 2 Matthew Turner Campbeltown, 3 Rory Dowd Oban.
1600m: 1 Angela Bell Forfar 4.28.34, 2 Andrew Gibson Bo’ness, 3 Craig Bell Forfar.
3200m: 1 Matthew Turner Campbeltown 10.20.58, 2 Rory Down Oban, 3 Gary Turner Campbeltown.
Scratch events – local
90m: 1 Ben Coates Oban 10.5, 2 Jake Gillespie Oban, 3 Rory Dowd Oban.
200m: 1 Ben Coates Oban, 2 Jake Gillespie Oban, 3 Rory Dowd Oban.
400m: 1 Matthew Turner Campbeltown, 2 Ben Coates Kilmore, 3 Rory Dowd Oban.
1600m: 1 Matthew Turner Campbeltown, 2 Gary Turner Campbeltown, 3 Rory Dowd Oban.
Scratch events
90m: 1 Ellen Macrae Mull, 2 Adele Street Kilwinning, 3 Gemma Macrae Mull.
1600m: 1 Natalie Sharp Kilbarchan 5.34.66, 2 Angela Bell Forfar, 3 Elizabeth Wixom California.
Cycling
Open handicap Scratch events
800m: 1 Paul Anderson Perth 1.28.41, 2 James Melville Alexandria, 3 Flora Gillies Peebles.
1600m: 1 James Melville Alexandria 3.12.59, 2 David Mathison Newburgh, 3 Stewart Burke Limekilns.
3200m: 1 David Mathison Newburgh 6.43.88, 2 Paul Anderson Perth, 3 James Melville Alexandria.
De’il tak the hindmost: 1 Stewart Burke Limekilns and Paul Anderson Perth, 3 Flora Gilles Peebles.
Light field jumps
High jump: 1st male Ben Coates Kilmore 1.6m, 2nd male Fraser MacDonald
Dingwall and David Melnicuk Aberdeen.
Long jump: 1st male Ewan Urquhart Glasgow 19’8″, 2nd male Ben Coates Kilmore, 3rd male Fraser Macdonald Dingwall.
Triple jump: 1st male Ewan Urquhart Glasgow 41′, 2nd male Fraser Macdonald Dingwall, 3rd male Ben Coates Kilmore.
Heavyweight events
16lb ball/stone: 1 V Tulachek Czech 46’2″, 2 L Wenta Poland, 3 K Randalls Scotland.
28lb weight for distance: 1 K Randalls Scotland 72’2″, 2 V Tulachek Czech, 3
J Gunn Scotland.
56lb weight for distance: 1 K Randalls Scotland 38’11”, 2 L Wenta Poland, 3
J Gunn Scotland.
16lb hammer: 1 K Randalls Scotland 135’11”, 2 J Dawkins, 3 V Tulachek Czech.
22lb hammer: 1 K Randalls Scotland 119′, 2 V Tulachek Czech, 3 L Wenta
Poland.
56lb weight over the bar: 1 V Tulachek Czech 15′, 1 K Randalls Scotland,
3 L Wenta Poland, 3 P Van Antwerp.
Tossing the caber – world: 1 L Wenta Poland, 2 V Tulachek Czech, 3 N Elliott Scotland.
Overall points: 1 Vlad Tulachek Czech, 2 Kyle Randalls Scotland, 3 Lukasz Wenta Poland.
Highland dancing
11 years & under: 1 Eilidh Gammons Helensburgh, 2 Katie Anderson Garelochhead, 3 Skye Eith Helensburgh.
12 years & under 16 years: 1 Mollie Mae Aiken Rothesay, 2 Coral MacLeod Dunoon, 3 Solana Mc Murchy Campbeltown.
16 years & over: 1 Catriona Gammons Helensburgh, 2 Sophie Baker Islay, 3 Rhiannon Charles Helensburgh.
Open solo piping
March: 1 Calum Brown Aberdeen, 2 Alasdair Henderson Edinburgh, 3 Angus D MacColl Benderloch.
Strathspey/Reel: 1 Alasdair Henderson Edinburgh, 2 Angus D MacColl Benderloch, 3 Ben Duncan Edinburgh.
Piobaireachd: 1 Cameron MacDougall Nigg, 2 Jamie Forrester Edinburgh, 3 Sarah Muir, Glasgow.
Junior solo piping
March: 1 Gregor MacDonald Oban, 2 Logie Johnston Isle of Mull, 3 Luke Kennedy Strathaven.
Strathspey/Reel: 1 Gregor MacDonald Oban, 2 James Forrest Glasgow, 3 Luke Kennedy Strathaven.
Piobaireachd: 1 Luke Kennedy Strathaven, 2 Logie Johnston Isle of Mull, 3 Euan Lindsay, Kilmalcolm.
SHGA Championship events
Tossing the Caber -world: 1 L Wenta, 2 V Tulachek, 3 N Elliott.
PIC:
Lukaz Wenta Poland winner of the world caber tossing. Photo by Kevin McGlynn. no_a29InvGames_McGlynn03