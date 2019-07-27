Inveraray Highland Games results

Lukaz Wenta Poland winner of the world caber tossing championship inveraray highland games picture kevin mcglynn

The results of the 2019 Inveraray Highland Games are in.

March – Age 15 and under 18 years: 1st Gregor Maconald Oban, 2nd Ruaraidh Logan Ardrishaig, 3rd Erin Byars Dunbeg.

Strathspey and Reel – Age 15 and under 18 years: 1st Gregor MacDonald Oban, 2nd Ruaraidh Logan Ardrishaig, 3rd Erin Byars Dunbeg.

March – Under 15 years of age: 1st Logie Johnston Isle of Mull, 2nd Matthew McKerral Campbeltown, 3rd Christopher McCartan Lochgilphead.

Strathspey and Reel – Under 15 years of age: 1st Logie Johnston Isle of Mull, 2nd Christopher McCartan Lochgilphead, 3rd Matthew McKerral Campbeltown.

Chanter: 1st Arran Brown Campbeltown.

Novice piping: 1st Archie Johnston Isle of Mull, 2nd Euan McCartan Lochgilphead, 3rd Ryan Logan Ardrishaig.

Junior events – open
March – Under 18 years: 1st Gregor MacDonald Oban, 2nd Logie Johnston Isle of Mull, 3rd Luke Kennedy Strathaven 4th James Forrest Glasgow.

Strathspey and Reel – Under 18 years: 1st Gregor MacDonald Oban, 2nd James Forrest Glasgow, 3rd Luke Kennedy Strathaven, 4th Logie Johnston Isle of Mull.

Piobaireachd – Under 18 years: 1st Luke Kennedy Strathaven, 2nd Logie Johnston Isle of Mull, 3rd Euan Lindsay Kilmalcolm, 4th Thomas McCollum Deerton, USA.

Senior piping A grade – open
Piobaireachd: 1st Cameron MacDougall Nigg, 2nd Jamie Forrester Edinburgh, 3rd Sarah Muir Glasgow, 4th Connor Sinclair Crieff, 5th
Angus D MacColl Benderloch, 6th Donald MacPhee Alexandria.

March: 1st Calum Brown Aberdeen, 2nd Alasdair Henderson Edinburgh, 3rd Angus D MacColl Benderloch, 4th Connor Sinclair Crieff, 5th Ben Duncan Edinburgh, 6th Angus J MacColl Benderloch.

Strathspey and Reel: 1st Alasdair Henderson Edinburgh, 2nd Angus D MacColl Benderloch, 3rd Ben Duncan Edinburgh, 4th Angus J MacColl Benderloch, 5th Sarah Muir Glasgow, 6th James MacKenzie Isle of Lewis.

Senior piping B grade – open
Piobaireachd: 1st John Dew Glasgow, 2nd Ben Duncan Edinburgh, 3rd Ashley McMichael Antrim, 4th Willie Rowe Menstrie, 5th Lachie Dick Edinburgh, 6th Jamie Elder Auchtermuchty.
March: 1st Callum Moffat Lockerbie, 2nd Callum Wynd Dunblane, 3rd Greig Wilson Cardenden, 4th John Dew Glasgow, 5th Jamie Elder Auchtermuchty, 6th Ross Miller Glasgow.

Strathspey and Reel: 1st Ursa Beckford Augusta, USA, 2nd Greig Wilson Cardenden, 3rd John Dew Glasgow, 4th Finlay Cameron Roy Bridge, 5th
Ross Miller, Glasgow, 6th Jonathon Simpson Borrowstounness.

Senior piping C grade – open
Piobaireachd: 1st Andrew Hutton Glasgow, 2nd Gwendale Dage Cheadle, 3rd Brodie Watson-Massey Edinburgh, 4th Angus MacPhee Inverness, 5th equal Brian Mulhearn Troon and Fraser Allison Boquhan.

March: 1st Fraser Allison Boquhan, 2nd Greg McAllister Wishaw, 3rd
Ryan Cupples-Menendez Newtownards, 4th Anna Smart Dunfermline, 5th
Ross Conner Campbeltown, 6th Andrew Bova Glasgow.

Strathspey and Reel: 1st Greig McAllister Wishaw, 2nd Ross Connor Campbeltown, 3rd Fraser Allison Boquhan, 4th Brodie Watson Massey Edinburgh, 5th Rebecca Tierney Strathaven, 6th Connor Jardine Airdrie.

Trophy winners
Events 1 & 2 Age 15 & under 18 Duke of Argyll Cup: Gregor MacDonald Oban.
Events 1 & 2 Age 15 & under 18 Robert Stewart Memorial Trophy (Runner up): Ruaraidh Logan Ardrishaig.
Events 3 & 4 Age under 15 Munro Cup: Logie Johnston Isle of Mull.
Event 6 Novice Piping Billy Liddell Memorial Trophy: Archie Johnston Isle of Mull.
Events 1, 2, 3 and 4 Peter MacGregor Trophy: Logie Johnston Isle of Mull and Gregor MacDonald Oban.
Events 7 and 8 Under 18 years McPhedran Memorial Trophy: Gregor MacDonald Oban.
Events 7, 8 and 9 Under 18 years Clan Arthur Society Quaich: Gregor MacDonald Oban.
Event 9 Under 18 years Piobaireachd Neil Munro Society Quaich: Luke Kennedy Strathaven.
Event 13 B Grade Piobaireachd Lesley Craig Memorial Kiltpin: John Dew Glasgow.
Event 10, 11 and 12 Alasdair Chrystal Memorial Trophy: Alisdair Henderson Edinburgh.
Event 13, 14 and 15 Niall Iain McLean Trophy: John Dew Glasgow.

Running events
90m: 1 Fraser MacDonald Dingwall 9.65, 2 John Paxton Hawick, 3 Euan Urquhart Glasgow.
200m: 1 John Paxton Hawick 22.41, 2 Fraser McDonald Dingwall, 3 Ramsay Sloss East Kilbride.
400m: 1 Matthew Turner Campbeltown 51.82, 2 Ewan Dyer Pitreavie, 3 David Allan Balloch.
800m: 1 Ewan Dyer Pitreavie 2.3.91, 2 Matthew Turner Campbeltown, 3 Rory Dowd Oban.
1600m: 1 Angela Bell Forfar 4.28.34, 2 Andrew Gibson Bo’ness, 3 Craig Bell Forfar.
3200m: 1 Matthew Turner Campbeltown 10.20.58, 2 Rory Down Oban, 3 Gary Turner Campbeltown.

Scratch events – local
90m:  1 Ben Coates Oban 10.5, 2 Jake Gillespie Oban, 3 Rory Dowd Oban.
200m: 1 Ben Coates Oban, 2 Jake Gillespie Oban, 3 Rory Dowd Oban.
400m:  1 Matthew Turner Campbeltown, 2 Ben Coates Kilmore, 3 Rory  Dowd Oban.
1600m: 1 Matthew Turner Campbeltown, 2 Gary Turner Campbeltown, 3 Rory Dowd Oban.

Scratch events
90m: 1 Ellen Macrae Mull, 2 Adele Street Kilwinning, 3 Gemma Macrae Mull.
1600m: 1 Natalie Sharp Kilbarchan 5.34.66, 2 Angela Bell Forfar, 3 Elizabeth Wixom California.

Cycling
Open handicap Scratch events
800m: 1 Paul Anderson Perth 1.28.41, 2 James Melville Alexandria, 3 Flora Gillies Peebles.
1600m: 1 James Melville Alexandria 3.12.59, 2 David Mathison Newburgh, 3 Stewart Burke Limekilns.
3200m: 1 David Mathison Newburgh 6.43.88, 2 Paul Anderson Perth, 3 James Melville Alexandria.
De’il tak the hindmost: 1 Stewart Burke Limekilns and Paul Anderson Perth, 3 Flora Gilles Peebles.

Light field jumps
High jump: 1st male Ben Coates Kilmore 1.6m, 2nd male Fraser MacDonald
Dingwall and David Melnicuk Aberdeen.
Long jump: 1st male Ewan Urquhart Glasgow 19’8″, 2nd male Ben Coates Kilmore, 3rd male Fraser Macdonald Dingwall.
Triple jump: 1st male Ewan Urquhart Glasgow 41′, 2nd male Fraser Macdonald Dingwall, 3rd male Ben Coates Kilmore.

Heavyweight events
16lb ball/stone: 1 V Tulachek Czech 46’2″, 2 L Wenta Poland, 3 K Randalls Scotland.
28lb weight for distance: 1 K Randalls Scotland 72’2″, 2 V Tulachek Czech, 3
J Gunn Scotland.
56lb weight for distance: 1 K Randalls Scotland 38’11”, 2 L Wenta Poland, 3
J Gunn Scotland.
16lb hammer: 1 K Randalls Scotland 135’11”, 2 J Dawkins, 3 V Tulachek Czech.
22lb hammer: 1 K Randalls Scotland 119′, 2  V Tulachek Czech, 3 L Wenta
Poland.
56lb weight over the bar: 1 V Tulachek Czech 15′, 1 K Randalls Scotland,
3 L Wenta Poland, 3 P Van Antwerp.
Tossing the caber – world: 1 L Wenta Poland, 2 V Tulachek Czech, 3 N Elliott Scotland.
Overall points: 1  Vlad Tulachek Czech, 2 Kyle Randalls Scotland, 3 Lukasz Wenta Poland.

Highland dancing
11 years & under: 1 Eilidh Gammons Helensburgh, 2 Katie Anderson Garelochhead, 3 Skye Eith Helensburgh.
12 years & under 16 years: 1 Mollie Mae Aiken Rothesay, 2 Coral MacLeod Dunoon, 3 Solana Mc Murchy Campbeltown.
16 years & over: 1 Catriona Gammons Helensburgh, 2 Sophie Baker Islay, 3 Rhiannon Charles Helensburgh.

SHGA Championship events
Tossing the Caber -world: 1 L Wenta, 2 V Tulachek, 3 N Elliott.

Lukaz Wenta Poland winner of the world caber tossing. Photo by Kevin McGlynn. no_a29InvGames_McGlynn03