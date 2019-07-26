Volunteers needed for the Tayvallich Big Weekend

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Once again the famous Tayvallich Big Weekend is returning to take over Tayvallich Village Hall.

Throughout Friday July 26 to Sunday July 28, fun activities are planned for the big weekend, including a barbeque and live music on Friday, a dog show and ceilidh on Saturday and the World Crab-Fishing Championship 2019.

Now is your chance to join in and help make this another great success. Volunteers are needed to help run the various attractions, provide home baking and put things up and take them down.

There is a list in the Tayvallich shop. It would be really helpful if you would please put your name down on the sheet against any of the activities listed where you can offer your assistance.

Also, if you have an idea of an attraction not listed that you think will go down well, there is room on the sheet to add it.

This is the hall’s main fundraiser for the year. Last year the Big Weekend raised £5,156 to keep the hall going, and we it is once again relying on your support.