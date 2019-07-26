Reverend Dr Campbell gives final service on Sunday

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Inveraray’s Reverend Roderick Campbell will hold his last service on Sunday July 28.

The minister of Glenaray and Inveraray Parish Church for the past four years will give his final address at Sunday’s service before retiring at the age of 75.

‘I left home in Arbroath in 1961 when I was 17 and I have never been without work for a day in my life,’ he said.

‘Work imposes a certain discipline and not to have that is going to be interesting.’

Reverend Campbell and his wife Sue have appreciated their time in Inveraray and such is their bond with the area that they plan to stay in Argyll.

‘We’ve loved it and I am sorry it is coming to an end,’ he said.

PIC:

Reverend Dr Campbell at last year’s Remembrance Day. 51_a46RemembranceDayInveraray10