BREAKING NEWS: A816 accident
A serious road traffic accident has closed the A816 near Kilmore.
All emergency services are now at the scene. The backlog of traffic has been cleared, but police have closed the road and are currently waiting for crash investigators to arrive on the scene. The road will be closed for several hours.
Three vehicles were involved in the accident, with one driver believed to have sustained serious head injuries. Helimed has airlifted the person to hospital.
Please avoid the area.