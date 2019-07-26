Ardrishaig Gala crowds enjoy spectacular day

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Sun filled the sky and people flooded the streets for Ardrishaig’s annual gala day last Saturday.

A parade from Pier Square to Ardrishaig car park, led by event organisers Mid Argyll Pipe Band, marked the start of events.

On arrival, the car park had been transformed into a gala village with rides, stalls and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

After the parade, featuring a purple and gold carnival-themed float, the Gala Queen and her prince and princess were driven to the formal part of the day, their crowning.

Ardrishaig resident and gala stalwart Catriona McNab crowned Gala Queen Rachael McIndeor, Princess Brodie Gillies and Prince Harris Law before they cut the ribbon to formally open the gala.

Stalls at the event featured everything from homemade preserves, to handcrafted gifts and face painting.

Visitors enjoyed seeing a vintage Macbrayne bus decorated with Ardrishaig history and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service firefighters from Lochgilphead brought along one of its fire engines which impressed young firefighters of the future. Tea cup rides and bungee trampolines added to the festival atmosphere.

Later in the day, the Ceilidh Trail got feet tapping and Mid Argyll Youth Development Service band JAM (Just About Music) played classic rock in the sun.

Mid Argyll Councillor Dougie Philand was master of ceremonies throughout the day, providing commentary and humour.

Other highlights of the afternoon included a ‘Pint and a Haircut’ stall, the beer and cocktail tent and the Lochnell Oyster Bar.

After a highly competitive tug-of-war which saw boys against girls, men against women and brother against brother, the gala moved into the hall for the sold out Crackin Craic ceilidh that had everyone dancing.

Councillor Dougie Philand said: ‘It was a great. The atmosphere was brilliant and everyone appeared to have enjoyed the day. Many people remarked how good it was. I would say it should be a definite for next year.’

Councillor Anne Horn said: ‘Ardrishaig Gala day was very successful and well planned. I thoroughly enjoyed my visit and it was great to meet up with old friends. Well done to everyone involved in the organisation of the event as I appreciate it takes a lot of work.’

Queen Rachael MacIndeor and Princess Brodie Gillies arrive at the gala. 51_a30ArdGala07