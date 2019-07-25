Your pictures – week 30
Fred Cornelius sent us this picture of the Vital Spark puffer sitting at Inveraray Pier on a particularly sunny February day. Fred was on his way to visit a friend outside of Lochgilphead all the way from Reno, Nevada US.
‘I plan on a return trip early this fall. There’s so much more to see and really nice people to meet.’
Send your photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk