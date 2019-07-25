Announcements – July 26, 2019

BIRTHS

CRAWFORD – Patrick and Jennifer (Wilson) are delighted to announce the birth of their beautiful daughter, Abbie, on July 13, 2019, at 9.44am. First granddaughter for Andrew and Gail Wilson, Kilmichael, and Kerry Crawford, Oban. Niece to Leyla Williams and great-granddaughter to John Milliken, Oban. Special thanks to all the midwives.

MORRIS

Jamie and Kathryn are delighted to announce the safe arrival of Arran Jamie Morris, born on June 22, 2019. First grandchild for George and Josephine, and sixth grandchild for Aileen. Mummy and Daddy are over the moon with their little boy!

MARRIAGES

MCCORMICK – HOLMES

At the Carlton Hotel, Prestwick, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, Mark David McCormick, son of David and Wilma, Campbeltown, to Caitlin Holmes, daughter of Martin and the late Christine, Shetland. A truly personal service by David Smith, Humanist celebrant. A perfect day filled with love, laughter and happy tears.

GOLDEN WEDDINGS

CAMPBELL – COLVILLE

At Castlehill Church, on July 23, 1969, by Rev J R H Cormack, Donald to Hilda. Congratulations.

DEATHS

BROWN – Hugh D M, peacefully, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, on July 18, 2019, dearly loved husband of Catherine, née MacKinnon, of Garden Cottage, Carse. Hugh was formerly of Toberonochy, Isle of Luing, and was a devoted uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Funeral service to be held at Kilcalmonell Parish Church, Clachan, on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1.00pm, to which all are respectfully invited. Flowers are welcome, donations if desired to Diabetes UK.

HAWTHORN – Peacefully, with her family by her side, at Glenaray Ward, Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, on July 18, 2019, Catherine (Cathy) Hawthorn, née Brown, in her 85th year, of 23 Kingsway, Tarbert, beloved wife of the late Bobby Hawthorn, much loved mother of Margaret, Zena, Billy and the late Robert, adored gran of Tracy, Robert, Dean, Catriona, Kayleigh and Robert and a cherished Gran-Gran. A much respected mother-in-law, and dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt to all the extended family. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service was held in Tarbert Parish Church, on Wednesday, July 24, followed by interment at Carrick Cemetery. Forever in our thoughts.

MCLEAN – Peacefully, at home, 132 Davaar Avenue, Campbeltown, on July 19, 2019, Charles McLean (Charlie), in his 55th year, dearly beloved husband of Alison, much loved father of Sara, Kayleigh and Christina, beloved son of Flora and the late Joseph McLean and a loving brother and uncle. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, Campbeltown, on Friday (today), July 26, 2019 at 10.00am. Cremation service will take place in Cardross Crematorium, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10.30am. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. No flowers please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Macmillan Nurses, Kintyre Locality.

IN MEMORIAMS

BARBOUR – In loving memory of Mary Barbour, née Galbraith, who passed away on July 26, 1999.

Dearly missed and always in our thoughts.

– Margaret, Hendrie, John, Tommy and families.

DICKSON – Precious memories of our darling daughter, sister, mummy and friend, Carole, who fell asleep July 30, 2010.

In life all we truly have are memories,

We love them, kiss them and hug them,

For all they are worth,

To us those memories are life, our life together xx.

Love and miss you forever.

– Mum, Dad, Alex, Keith, Heather, William and Mirren xxxxxxx.

Mummy, my forever angel,

Love you to the moon and back.

– Love, Thomas xxxx.

JOHNSTON – In memory of Ian (Chic), who died on July 25, 2008, aged 68.

– Hamish and Kenneth.

LIPPE – Precious memories of Louise Iona, died July 28, 1994, aged 2 years.

A kiss blown up to the sky so blue,

Catch it Louise Iona, it’s just for you.

– Granny, Grampa, Uncle John, Auntie Iona, Uncle Paul and Feuna.

Love you as always, Sister.

– Peter John xx.

MACGILP – In loving memory of my dear husband, Alasdair, who died July 24, 2017.

A place in my heart no one can fill,

I miss you lots and always will.

– Love, Sina x.