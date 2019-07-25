Announcements – July 19, 2019

DEATHS

RENTON – Suddenly, after a short illness, at University Hospital, Crosshouse, Kilmarnock, on July 9, 2019, Amanda Renton, née McGeachy (Mandy), in her 56th year, 21 Mill Street, Campbeltown, a much loved daughter, beloved mum of Moira, William, Jennifer and Michael, adored nana of William, Cayden, Rachel, Sean, Rhys, Bentley, Amylee and David and a loving sister and aunt. Funeral service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, Campbeltown, on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2.00pm, thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Macmillan Nurses, Kintyre Locality.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

ROBERTSON – Margaret would like to express her heartfelt thanks to all family and friends for their support, cards and flowers following the sad loss of William. Thanks to the dedicated team at the Kintyre Nursing Home, who cared for Willie with gentleness and respect over the last two years. Thanks also to Father Tony, David McEwan, Kenneth Blair and his staff for their professional services, the Southend Hall committee and Argyll Bakeries for their purvey. The retrial collection in aid of Kintyre MS Society raised £235. Willie is greatly missed and always in our hearts.

IN MEMORIAMS

MUNRO – In loving memory of Margaret, who passed away July 25, 2018, beloved wife of Alister, mum to Sheila-Anne, Alison and Heather, and a sorely missed grandma.

WILSON – In loving memory of a dear dad, grampa and great grampa, Davie, died July 23, 2007.

Gone is the face we loved so dear,

Silent is the voice we loved to hear,

Too far away for sight or speech,

But not too far for thought to reach,

Sweet to remember him who once was here,

And who, though absent, is just as dear.

– Gordon, Heather, Stewart, Kerry, Louise, Peter, Harvey and Monty x.