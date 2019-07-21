Famous Skipness Sale of Work coming soon

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Skipness will hold its famous annual sale of work next week.

The event has been a fixture in the Kintyre calendar since 1910, raising money to maintain the historic village church.

It all happens on Wednesday July 24 from 3pm at Skipness Village Hall.

As if the prospect of grabbing a bargain wasn’t tempatation enough, there will be an exciting raffle for prizes including a Skipness Smokehouse hamper.

The organisers are intent on keeping visitors in and around beautiful Skipness for as long as possible.

In their publicity material for the sale of work, they urge people to ‘make an afternoon of it’ and perhaps visit 13th century Skipness Castle, visit the Seafood Cabin or Skipness Smokehouse.

They might also enjoy stunning views and a paddle on the beach. Or the more energetic visitor might consider walking the Kintyre Way from Tarbert and getting the bus back.