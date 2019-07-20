Traditional Boat Festival sails into Tarbert

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards

Tarbert Harbour will once again be filled with vessels from yesteryear at this weekend’s Tarbert Traditional Boat Festival.

From Friday July 19 until Sunday July 21, the Loch Fyne-side village will host boats with plenty of history behind them and tales to tell.

Traditional boats from all over Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and the Isle of Man have come together in Tarbert Harbour, and the pontoons will be open for the public to have a look at this variety of vessels.

The festival will offer a mix of family and maritime fun, including boats to visit, skippers to talk to, a greasy pole to conquer, barbecue, ceilidh and sailpast.

There will also be a boat jumble, and if you want to get involved in this, email mallemok@live.co.uk.