Thousands soak up sunny Inveraray Games

More than 4,000 people went along to soak up the atmosphere at Inveraray Highland Games on a sunny Tuesday July 16.

So too did the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Scotland, special guests at the games for 2019.

Inveraray and District Pipe Band led the traditional march through the royal burgh to the games field at the Winterton; the march headed by His Grace the Duke of Argyll.

For the first time Archie, Marquess of Lorne, now aged 15, helped the Duchess to present prizes at the games.

As usual the games attracted visitors from all across the world; some to complete in the track and field, heavy athletics, solo piping and the dancing, others just to watch the fun.

The Clan Campbell Society of Germany members once again hosted their own tent at the games.

Inveraray Games is also the home of the World Caber Championships, sponsored by the town’s George Hotel and won this year by Lucaz Wenta of Poland, who now lives in Scotland.

The whole world will be able to see Inveraray Games thanks to the Smithsonian Channel, which had a film crew at the games. Full details of the programme and the date it will be broadcast have yet to be announced.

A selection of photographs from the spectacular 2019 Inveraray Highland Games, held in the shadow of Inveraray Castle on Tuesday July 16.